Dell XPS 13 deal with £500 off is back — but could sell out soon

The Dell XPS 13 has once again had its price cut by a huge £500, easily making it the best Amazon Prime Day 2019 laptop deal — and it's not even on Amazon!

Yesterday saw Dell cut its flagship XPS 13 by £500, and the deal was so popular, it sold out before the day ended.

The good news is that Dell's Black Friday in July event continues, and today's Mega Deals sees the return of this epic deal.

With £500 off the Dell XPS 13 — which we currently rank as the best laptop money can buy right now — it's no surprise that the deal sold out quickly yesterday, so while it's back in stock now, you'll want to move fast to take advantage of the deal before it inevitably sells out once again.

This incredible Dell XPS deal is for the high-end model that features 16GB of RAM and a 4K screen. Fitting a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 into a 13-inch display leads to astoundingly crisp image quality.

If you're looking for the ultimate premium Ultrabook, then this deal is definitely worth snapping up — and you should act fast, as it only lasts until midnight tonight.

