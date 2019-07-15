Bargain! Sony A7 and 28-70mm lens down to just £659 on Amazon Prime Day

Sign up for Prime day You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days, or if you like the look of Prime then right now you can save £20 on a one-year subscription.

Amazon Prime Day has begun and we're rifling though all the deals to sniff out the best savings on photo kit big and small.

And with a £219 saving on Sony's full-frame A7 and 28-70mm lens kit, this one smells particularly good to us.

The A7 represents Sony's first crack at the full-frame mirrorless market, and it's been kept in the company's line-up for some time as it's still a damn good model with much to recommend it.

Full-frame for less than half the outlay

The RRP for this particular kit is £1,509, and while some time has passed since the model was first introduced, this new price puts it on the same level as entry-level DSLRs and mirrorless cameras with far smaller sensors.

The camera that started it all for Sony in the full-frame mirrorless market, the A7 combines a 24.3MP full-frame sensor with a tough body, an electronic viewfinder, tilting screen and Full HD video. And now, it also adds a crazy-low price tag to list of charms.

But here, you get a glorious full-frame chip with 24.3MP spread across it, together with a hybrid phase- and contrast-detect AF system, a three-inch tilting LCD, Wi-Fi and NFC, and all inside a body that's protected against the weather.

Sony now has over 32 full-frame mirrorless lenses that will work with the A7, but if you factor in third parties that figure balloons. Getting to the full-frame party first gave it a good headstart, so if you start getting the itch to expand your system you should be able to find some suitable glass without any issues.