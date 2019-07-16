Amazon Prime Day is perfect for adding a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner to your home

If you've been waiting for a cheap Roomba offer then these red hot Amazon Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deals are your best chance of the year so far.

Of all the robot vacuum cleaners, the Roomba series is the most popular, but that also means some pretty high prices. not today though as we're seeing numerous models with sizable discounts.

It's not just the Roombas though, we've got a few other tempting deals on robo vacuums from the likes of Eufy, Neato and Roborock too.

US Robot vacuum cleaners on Prime Day

Roomba by iRobot 680 Robot Vacuum $299 $226.98 at Walmart

For a limited time, you can get the best-selling Roomba robot vacuum on sale at Walmart for $226.98 The iRobot 680 features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low.

iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum $374 just $229 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba 690 is a capable robot vacuum that can handle hard floors and carpet alike. It's battery allows it to clean for up to 90 minutes, and it can go back to its dock to charge automatically. And, for Amazon Prime Day, is has a huge discount of 39% off.

Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner | $299.99 $249.99 at Amazon

When you head over to Amazon you'll see an option check a small box to apply a $60 coupon. That's a sizeable discount on this Prime Day robot vacuum cleaner deal. So if you're after cheaper model than those fancy $500+ models, this is the way to go.

UK Robot Vacuum cleaners on Prime Day

iRobot Roomba 981 £828.24 £689.99 at Amazon

Roomba's top-end robot vacuum cleaner has received a £138 discount for Prime Day. It'll roam your floors for two hours on a single charge, automatically returning to its base to recharge when it's done, and has tangle-free extractors to prevent jams.

Roomba 671 £399 £209.99 at Amazon

Clean up your house without cleaning out your bank account with 47% off this solid Roomba. It has app integration and can be programmed so it's easy to use. LIGHTNING DEAL - LIMITED STOCK

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C: £289.99 £178.99 at Amazon

No one likes having to vacuum, so why not let someone (or thing) do it for you? The Eufy 30C is now a highly affordable robot vacuum thanks to a saving of over £100 in this squeaky clean Prime Day deal.

