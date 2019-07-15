Amazon Prime Day deal gets you Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker for £99

Sign up for Prime Day
You'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals. You can sign up for a free trial, which will see you through Prime Day and which you can cancel after 30 days.
This Amazon Prime Day you can get your hands on the Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth Speaker for only £99, which is a saving of a huge £170 off its original price.
This isn't just any old speaker, the Ultimate Ears Megablast is portable, serves up great sound and comes with Alexa integration – music to our ears.
Ultimate Ears Megablast Bluetooth speaker:
£269 now £99
Waterproof, Alexa-enabled and battery powered. What more could you want from a Bluetooth speaker? Get £170 off the Ultimate Ears Megablast with this Amazon Prime Day deal.
A must-have for the summer
The Ultimate Ears Megablast is a great Bluetooth speaker for your home, but if you enjoy entertaining outside, taking a speaker to the park, the beach or on holiday then it's a must-have.
That's because the Megablast is extremely durable; it's water, dust and drop-proof, making it great for taking outdoors and for parents who don't usually trust their kids with delicate tech.
Need something with a little more... boom? Try this other top-notch Ultimate Ears deal:
Ultimate Ears Megaboom Lite Bluetooth speaker:
£167 now £79
Ready for a dunking at your next pool party, this pint-sized speaker has immersive 360-degree sound, a 30m range and will play your tunes for 20 hours from a single charge.View Deal
