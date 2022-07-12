Amazon Prime Day camera deals 2022: all the best offers from GoPro, DJI and more

The starting gun has just fired on Amazon's Prime Day camera deals – and whether you're looking for a camera, drone or lens, we've rounded up all of the finest photographic discounts you can snap up right now.

Amazon's shopping event is a cracking time to pick up one of the best cameras or best drones, and this year's Prime Day deals are no different. GoPro and DJI are both reliable sources of bargains during this deals season, and that's proven to be the case again with the GoPro Hero 8 Black and DJI Mini 2 Fly More Bundle both available with big price cuts (in the US).

If instant cameras are more your style, then Amazon's 38% discount on the Fujifilm Instax SQ6 (which is available in four stylish colors) should be high on the list of US shoppers.

Video shooters have also been served up some bargains in the form of a 20% price cut on the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (in the US) and a 25% discount on the excellent Panasonic Lumix S5 (for UK-based YouTubers).

The deals below are our best photographic finds so far, but we'll be scouring Prime Day's virtual shelves throughout the event and updating this page as soon as we find more glittering bargains.

So make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly to find all of the latest Prime Day camera deals.

Today's best Prime Day cameras deals in the US

So far, the best Prime Day camera deals in the US are for casual and hobbyist shooters. Instant camera fans can get up to 38% off the charming Fujifilm Instax SQ6, while the GoPro Hero 8 Black offers excellent value in a 32% off deal for its bundle with two spare batteries and a protective case.

With fine deals on the Canon EOS M6 Mark II (20% off) and Panasonic Lumix G7 seeing a massive 45% price slash, there a good buys in the world of mirrorless cameras, too – with the promise of more to follow as Prime Day progresses...

(opens in new tab) GoPro Hero 8 Black Bundle: $368 $249.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $118 – The lowest-ever price on this useful Hero 8 Black bundle, which includes two batteries and a protective housing that makes it waterproof down to 60m. All of these accessories are handy allies for the former flagship, which remains one of the best 4K action cams you can buy.

(opens in new tab) DJI Mini 2 Fly More Bundle: $549 $479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 – This is the lowest price we've ever seen on the Mini 2's Fly More bundle, which includes two extra batteries, a two-way charging hub, spare propellers, a handy shoulder bag and more. The Mini 2 remains one of the best palm-sized 4K drones you can buy and is ideal for beginners.

(opens in new tab) Canon EOS M6 Mark II with 15-45mm lens and EVF: $1,099 $879.20 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $220 – Get a hefty 20% discount on Canon's powerful mirrorless camera. The EOS M6 Mark II is a fine choice for both vlogging and stills photographers who need a small, capable travel companion. This bundle includes both the 15-45mm lens and electronic viewfinder and we've only once seen it cheaper, during a Lightning Deal in 2020.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 (Graphite Grey) with Monochrome Film: $144.94 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 – A superb deal on this instant camera, particularly if you're a fan of shooting in black-and-white. The Square SQ6 combines excellent build quality with more controls than your average instant camera. This Graphite Grey bundle also includes ten exposures of Monochrome film, making it a great gift.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 (Pearl White) with Monochrome Film: $131 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41 – This excellent deal on the Pearl White version of the Instax Square SQ6 includes a 10-pack of Monochrome film for black-and-white fans. The Instax Square format is ideal for Instagram fans, while the camera itself remains one of the most stylish instant cameras around.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 (Blush Gold) with Monochrome Film: $131 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41 – A record-low price on this stylish instant camera bundle, which includes a 10-pack of Monochrome film. The Square SQ6 is an ideal gift for Instagram fans, thanks to its 6.2cmx6.2cm prints, and combines great build quality with intuitive controls. This Blush Gold version is a real looker, too.

(opens in new tab) Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 (Aqua Blue) with Monochrome Film: $131 $89.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $41 – The Instax Square SQ6 remains one of the most fun instant cameras you can buy, thanks to its mix of stylish looks and simple controls. This is a record-low price for a bundle that includes a 10-pack of Monochrome film, meaning you can take snaps that look equally timeless.

(opens in new tab) Polaroid Now Mandalorian Edition: $139.99 $120.46 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $27 – The ideal gift for Star Wars fans who like to dabble in instant photography, this 20% off deal is the lowest we've seen on this special edition Polaroid Now for several months. The Now is one of our favorite instant cameras thanks to the consistent results it produces and its long battery life.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix G7 with 14-140mm lens: $1,098 $599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $499 – An incredible 45% saving on this mirrorless all-rounder and its hugely versatile 14-140mm zoom lens. The Lumix G7 may not be a new Micro Four Thirds camera, but it's still packed with modern specs including a vari-angle touchscreen, excellent EVF and snappy autofocus. If you need a reliable travel workhorse, you'll struggle to find better value than this.

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo: $519 $359 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $160 – This is comfortably the lowest price we've seen for this DJI Action 2 bundle, which includes the action camera and a separate display module that's handy for vloggers. Smaller than a GoPro, the Action 2 is one of the best action cameras you can buy and we're big fans of its magnetic mounting system.

(opens in new tab) Canon Zoom Digital Monocular: $319 $256 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $63 – Looking for a lightweight monocular that can take 12.1MP travel snaps? Canon's unique, fuss-free take on the concept has just hits its lowest-ever price. It lets you jump from a 100mm focal length to 400mm with the push of a button, and extend that stabilized reach digitally to a massive 800mm.

(opens in new tab) Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III: $1,599 $1,399 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 – A brilliant all-rounder for stills and video, the E-M1 Mark III has just equalled it lowest-ever price in this excellent deal. A fine choice if you already have a few Micro Four Thirds lenses, our review (opens in new tab) found to combine great build quality, excellent image stabilization and speedy burst shooting.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix S5: $1,998 £1,498 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $500 – Our top pick for the title of best YouTube camera offers superb value in this 25% off deal. The Lumix S5 is a cracking full-frame video camera, shooting 4K/60p 10-bit video with five-axis image stabilization. But it's also a fine choice for stills too, thanks to its very capable 24.2MP sensor.

Prime Day camera and lens deals in the UK

In the UK, we're so far seeing the Prime Day camera deals split mainly across action cameras and lenses for Sony cameras. If you've had your eye on DJI's charmingly versatile Action 2, then now is a very good time to pick one up – you get up to 33% off its bundles that include either an extra screen or a handy battery module.

Elsewhere, the 25% price slash on the Panasonic Lumix S5 is undoubtedly the best deal for YouTubers looking to upgrade their studio setup, while the record-low price on the Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN is arguably in 'must-buy' territory for owners of Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras...

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo: £369 £249 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £120 – Get the dual-screen version of DJI's excellent action camera for its lowest-ever price. Smaller than a GoPro, the Action 2 combines class-leading horizon leveling skills with a magnetic mounting system that our review (opens in new tab) praised highly. It's a great all-rounder, but this bundle is particularly suitable for vloggers.

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 Power Combo: £347 £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £108 – The Action 2 is one of the best action cameras you can buy and this bundle is down to its lowest-ever price. It includes the Power Module, which clips onto the camera to boost its battery life to 180 minutes and gives it a microSD card slot. In our review, we were mighty impressed by Action 2's horizon-leveling skills and speedy magnetic mounting system.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic Lumix S5: £1,999 £1,489 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £510 – Need a hybrid full-frame camera that can take pro-quality video and photos? This Lumix S5 deal is a real cracker, giving you 26% off a model we regard as the best YouTube camera you can buy. The S5 shoots 4K/60p 10-bit video and our review (opens in new tab) found that it serves up best-in-class colors and dynamic range.

(opens in new tab) Sony FE 85mm f/1.8: £469 £379 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £90 – Need a new portrait lens for your full-frame Sony camera? This fine deal takes the FE 85mm f/1.8 down to its joint lowest-ever price. It's a great all-rounder, mixing impressive build quality, lightweight convenience and, most importantly, cracking image quality. Considering it launched for £600, this is a steal.

(opens in new tab) Sony E PZ 18-105 mm f/4.0 G: £530 £345 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £185 – A great choice for video shooters who own a Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras, this super-versatile lens is a real bargain at this price. You get a constant f/4 aperture throughout that huge zoom range, ensuring consistent image quality whatever the scene, and its power zoom is near-silent in operation, too.

(opens in new tab) Sony E 35mm F1.8 OSS: £389 £253 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £136 – A classic prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras, this 35mm prime has never been cheaper than in this deal. It combines excellent build quality with impressive sharpness and a lightweight, compact design that's ideal for everyday shooting and street photography.

(opens in new tab) Sigma 16mm f/1.4 DC DN: £343 £250 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £93 – A record-low price for this excellent wide-angle prime lens for Sony's APS-C mirrorless cameras. Considering Sigma's 16mm lens is something of a modern classic, combining a compact design with great image quality, it's the ideal time to pick this up for your landscape photography and street snapping.

Today's best Prime Day camera deals in your region

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for best cameras from around the web right here, with offers available where you are.

More Prime Day deals in the US

More Prime Day deals in the UK