We awarded this OLED TV five stars and it's now plunged to its cheapest ever price for Prime Day

Our TV experts have probably lost count of the number of televisions they've reviewed over the years, but there are always some that stand out. When it's one of the best OLED TVs they've tested, it definitely sticks in the mind. And now that display is down to its cheapest-ever price for this year's Prime Day, then we have to bring it to your attention.

The Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV is now $1,597.99 (was $1,797.99) at Amazon. Not only did this get a full five stars from us, but it also received a TechRadar Editor's Choice award for being a stunning and reasonably priced premium display for movies, TV shows, sports and gaming.

If some or all of these make up your TV viewing then this is one you won't want to miss.

Samsung S95B OLED TV - lowest price ever

Samsung S95B 65-inch OLED TV: was $1,797.99 now $1,597.99 at Amazon

A record-low price for the mightily impressive OLED TV. We gave it the full five stars in our Samsung S95B review, praising the stellar picture quality, slick design, and value for money given the tech inside. It's even easier to recommend now that it's much cheaper, too. Those after a top-end TV for watching movies and to experience high-performance gaming on the latest generation consoles should snatch this up.

The fantastic image quality, superior contrast and rich colors make the Samsung S95B such a top OLED TV, but it also excels in so many other areas. There's a redesigned Tizen OS for easy navigation through all the major streaming apps, an elegant slim design, and lots of gaming features to give you the smoothest and most responsive experience on PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.

We have also tried out the newer Samsung S95C, which comes with enough improvements to the brightness, colors, and sound quality that it claimed the previous model's spot in our best TV list. However, this last-generation version still offers a lot of features that make it such a great OLED TV in its own right – plus, it's over $1,000 cheaper!

If you're not completely sure this is the right display for you, then check out our full Amazon Prime Day TV deals coverage for even more offers, including some more cheap Fire TVs and mid-range options that may better suit your budget and needs.