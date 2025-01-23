This massive 85-inch QLED TV has plummeted to $799.99 at Best Buy

TCL is known for manufacturing quality budget TVs and including features that are usually reserved for more premium displays. One of its biggest featured-packed QLED TVs is now on sale for a great price at Best Buy, making it an excellent upgrade for the Super Bowl.

Right now, the TCL Q6 85-inch 4K QLED TV is at Best Buy for $799.99 (was $1,199.99). Not everyone needs an 85-inch TV but this TCL Q6's massive size and affordability make it an excellent entry-level TV for a home theater. The high-end QLED technology enhances picture quality no matter what you're watching with superior brightness, contrast and colors. At the same time, you also get smart TV capabilities that work well with AI assistants like Alexa.

Today's best 85-inch QLED TV deal

TCL Q6 85-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Best Buy This TCL Q6 85-inch QLED TV is down to a fantastic price for such a large and good quality display that can double as a home theater and gaming system. It boasts 4K UHD resolution with advanced HDR formats, including Dolby Vision, HDR10 Plus, HDR10, and HLG to give you a bright, vibrant and colorful image. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240 VRR with the Game Accelerator 240 and Auto Game Mode for the smoothest experience using current-gen games consoles. The four HDMI ports work with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and AV receivers.

This TCL Q6 QLED TV lights up individual pixels similarly to OLED but still relies on an LED backlight. Its 4K UHD resolution ensures a crisp and high-quality image with support for advanced HDR formats and Dolby Vision to boost contrast and colors. It also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for keeping up with fast-paced movies, video games, or live footage.

The TCL Q6 QLED can double as a home theater and gaming display in one. With the Game Accelerator 240 and Auto Game Mode, it can reach up to 240 VRR for added responsiveness and lessen input lag and latency during gaming sessions. As per the listing, it has four HDMI Inputs, including one with eARC, which works with gaming consoles, set-top boxes, and AV receivers.

TCL has a reputation for cost-efficient budget TVs. However, if you have more to spend and want a premium display then check out our best TV guide for even more options.