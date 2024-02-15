This LG OLED TV is one of the best we’ve tested and it’s down to a record-low price on Amazon

The LG C3 is one of the best OLED TVs from 2023 as it combines a beautiful OLED picture with fantastic gaming performance and well-rounded features – it's also available in a wide range of sizes.

It's a TV we highly rate as it offers great deal of versatility and now you can get a 65-inch model at its lowest price ever in this President's Day sale. The 65-inch LG C3 is available for a record-low price of $1,596.99 at Amazon (was $1,999.99). Although that's still a premium price, this is an excellent deal for a TV of this size.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV: was $ 2,499.99 now $1,596.99 at Amazon

Upgrade to an OLED display with the top-rated 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV, which is down to a record-low price of $1,596.99 on Amazon. This stunning OLED TV features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin, design and an updated webOS experience – all for under $2,000, which is fantastic value for a 2023 OLED display.

In our review of the C3, we complimented the set on its stunning picture detail and bright colors mixed with deep black tones and shadows. We said the C3's "basic picture performance is so good, there’s not much you need to mess with", showing just how good its out-the-box-picture was.

The C3 is also one of the most versatile TVs on the market, carrying a lot of the features gamers look for including VRR and four HDMI 2.1 ports and it comes in 42- to 83-inch sizes to suit any room size. We also found it easy to use thanks to its intuitive smart TV platform, with plenty of settings to tailor both picture and audio to people's tastes. Although it's still not the cheapest TV on the market, the LG C3 will offer the ultimate upgrade if you're looking to finally move to a big-screen OLED.

