Microsoft CEO says it is "putting security above all else" in major refocus

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has revealed plans for the tech giant would increase its commitment to security after being hit by a series of high-profile attacks in recent months, as well as a scathing report by the Cyber Safety Review Board (CSRB).

According to its March 2024 report investigating a Summer 2023 attack, Microsoft made a series of “avoidable errors,” including failing to detect several compromises, the CSRB said.

During the company’s most recent earnings call, Nadella affirmed: “We are doubling down on this very important work, putting security above all else – before all other features and investments.”

Microsoft addresses cybersecurity concerns

The bold statement marks a departure from the company’s predominant focus on AI-driven growth. Microsoft’s cloud division now accounts for 57% of the company’s entire revenue, as of last quarter.

Its renewed commitment to safety and security addresses recent breaches, including the infiltration by the Russian state-sponsored hacking group Nobelium, and the Chinese hacking group Storm-0558.

The CSRB report called for an immediate overhaul, demanding that Nadella and the Board of Directors take some responsibility for overseeing certain procedures.

Nadella highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance protection while also bolstering threat monitoring and response capabilities. The company could also learn from its own AI tool, Copilot for Security, which promises to deliver actionable insights.

Although Microsoft currently stands as the world’s most valuable company, with a market cap of $2.965 trillion, customer trust has shown signs of decline. The much-needed response will be closely watched not only by customers, but also stakeholders and the rest of the industry.

Looking ahead, Nadella said: “We are focused on making continuous progress across the six pillars of [Secure Future Initiative] as we protect tenants and isolate production systems, protect identities and secrets, protect networks, protect engineering systems, monitor and detect threats, and accelerate response and remediation.”