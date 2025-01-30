This designer OLED TV made from actual lava looks so cool, it might tempt me to pay its explosive price tag

New Loewe stellar models with volcanic powder pigment

From £3,299 to £5,999

UK and EU only

Let's face it: we've all checked out the best OLED TVs and thought "do you know what would make them even better? Lava!" So thank goodness for German luxury brand Loewe and its latest OLED TV, which is made partly from cooled bits of the earth's core.

The TV is part of Loewe's 'stellar' range, a collection of un-capitalised luxury TVs that already includes models with concrete back panels. And now the new Loewe stellar alu black + lava adds volcanic powder to the mix.

Can Loewe make you fall in love with lava?

"They call me mister lava lava, mmmm" (Image credit: Loewe)

Why Loewe is using lava in its TVs

According to Loewe, there are sound reasons for including cooled bits of volcano in consumer electronics. It's abundant and sustainable, it's very dense, it's strong and long-lasting, and its very heat-resistant, which is good for high-end TVs.

But I suspect the real reason is simpler: they've added it because it's interesting to the sort of people who want unusual objects and don't mind paying top dollar for them. And I'm absolutely on board with that, because the textured, dark surface looks incredibly cool – although I'm not even close to being the target demographic for this TV.

And the rest of the TV isn't exactly low rent. The stellar range use micro lens array META panels that promise superb color and contrast (and have delivered on other TVs where they're used, such as the LG G4), and their sound systems are pretty impressive too. Which is just as well, because the stellar alu black + lava starts at £3,299 for the 42-inch, rising to £5,999 for the 65-inch model. There are also 48-inch and 55-inch models for £3,799 and £4,299 respectively.

There's no US or Australian pricing because Loewe doesn't typically sell to those markets. But if you're in the UK or EU, the TVs will be available from late February in retailers such as Harrods and online at loewe.tv.

