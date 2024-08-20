The Samsung Q80D is one of our top QLED TVs of 2024 - and it just hit its lowest ever price

The Samsung Q80D is easily one of the best TVs of 2024 so far, outperforming its price with excellent picture, sound and gaming features – and that price just got even lower.

In the US, the 55-inch Samsung Q80D is available for a record-low $999.97 (was $1,199.99) at Best Buy.

In the UK, the 55-inch Samsung Q80D is available for £799.99 (was £1,399.99) at Amazon – its lowest ever price.

Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED 4K TV: was $1,199.99 now $999.97 at Best Buy

Whether it's for movies or gaming, the Q80D covers all the bases with a contrast-rich, colorful picture, extensive gaming features and effective built-in sound. It's already an excellent value, but this deal drops the 55-inch model to below $1,000 – the lowest it's been – making the already terrific value Q80D even better.

Samsung 55-inch Q80D QLED 4K TV: was £1,399 now £799 at Amazon

Delivering a colorful, contrast-rich picture packed with detail, a solid list of gaming features and impressive sound, the Samsung Q80D is a mid-range TV that exceeds nearly all expectations. When to take into account its already affordable price, now slashed even further, this is an outstanding deal.

In our Samsung Q80D review, we were blown away by its picture quality – most notably its deep black levels and contrast, describing it as "an awesome find at this level of the TV market". But it's not all about contrast, as the Q80D delivers bright, colorful images and plenty of detail.

Brightness is also impressive, hitting a 1,024 nits peak. Surprisingly, the Q80D mostly avoids a common pitfall of QLED/mini-LED sets – backlight blooming. It's not immune to it, but we noted that "these slight ‘blooms’ are very faint for such a punchy mid-range TV". This is thanks to the Q80D's superb backlight control, which is far more effective than we thought possible on a mid-range QLED TV.

The Q80D's built-in sound is also seriously effective, with excellent placement both on the screen and around it, along with clear dialogue and punchy bass. We noted it's "one of the best-sounding TVs in Samsung’s 2024 range", besting far more premium models.

Gamers will be suitably pleased with what the Q80D offers at such an affordable price as well, with four HDMI 2.1 ports that all support 4K 120Hz, VRR (including AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), an ALLM. It also has a low 9.8ms input lag time and comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub, an extremely useful portal for all things gaming.

