The best deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale is a free 65-inch 4K TV from Samsung

We're nearing the end of Amazon's Big Spring Sale, and we've just spotted what might possibly be the best deal from the six-day event. The retailer is giving away a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV, and if you're a Prime member, you can save an additional $100 - an incredible deal.



Samsung's newest flagship TVs include the Neo 4K and 8K models, the S95D OLED, and the 2024 The Frame TV. The free TV is Samsung's TU690T Crystal 4K display, which currently retails for $447.99. While it's an older model TV, you're still getting Samsung's solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support.



So why is this the best deal from Amazon's Big Spring Sale? We've never seen a retailer give away a big-screen 4K TV when you pre-order another TV. Plus, Amazon's offer includes an additional $100 discount if you're a Prime member. Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tomorrow at midnight, and the additional discount on the Samsung TV expires on April 11.

Amazon pre-order TV deal from Samsung

Pre-order deal at Amazon: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fb%3Fnode%3D120387858011%26pf_rd_r%3DT7NW153B9TZ1X6KKBSX0%26pf_rd_t%3DEvents%26pf_rd_i%3Ddeals%26pf_rd_p%3D2c03f004-e5df-4113-b2c9-145f7add211d%26pf_rd_s%3Dslot-14%26ref%3Ddlx_deals_gd_dcl_img_2_21d8d531_dt_sl14_1d%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">pre-order a Samsung 2024 TV and receive a free 65-inch 4K TV

The best deal from Amazon's Big Spring sale is a free Samsung 65-inch 4K TV worth $447 when you pre-order a 2024 Samsung TV. This limited-time offer applies to all sets, including the Neo QLED 4K, The Frame, OLED, and Neo QLED 8K displays. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also save an additional $100, which will be applied at checkout.

