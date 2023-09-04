TCL’s new mini-LED TVs have Dolby Vision at 120Hz and more features could be coming

TCL's new mini-LED TVs are making an early appearance and turns out they're packing some seriously powerful processors. The new X955, C955 and C805 mini-LED TVs are reportedly built around the next generation MediaTek 700 chipset, which means they could be up there with the best TVs of this year and next.

That's particularly good news for gamers because it delivers Dolby Vision gaming at 4K and a 120Hz refresh rate from compatible sources, such as the Xbox Series X. However, as this is a MediaTek chip you won't get the same set of four HDMI 2.1 ports as the best Samsung TVs. Samsung uses its own custom chipset, while MediaTek prefers to deliver twin HDMI 2.1 and two regular ports.

Speaking to FlatpanelsHD, TCL's product director Marek Maciejewski confirmed that Dolby IQ Precision Detail is also supported and the the TVs will launch with Android 12, the Google TV user interface and DTS:X hardware audio support.

Fun today and more tomorrow

While Marek Maciejewski didn't go into any detail, TCL is experimenting with other new features that the new MediaTek chipsets enable and may make them available to these new TVs at a later date. However, even without mysterious new features the TVs here have seriously impressive specs that could rival some of the best gaming TVs.

The X955 will feature over 5,000 local dimming zones (5,148 to be precise) and an output of 5,000 nits HDR brightness. That's twice the brightness of the Samsung QN95C. The C955 isn't quite so retina-burning but still kicks out a very high 2,000 nits. And the entry-level C805 (C755 in the US) peaks at around 1,300 nits. All three models are IMAX Enhanced.

The TVs are all coming sooner than expected, with many models coming to Europe this month, September 2023. UK and European pricing hasn't been announced yet. The models will be a valuable in the following sizes:

TCL X955: 85 inches and 98 inches

TCL C955: 65 inches, 75 inches, 85 inches and 98 inches

TCL C805: 50 inches, 55 inches, 65 inches, 75 inches, 85 inches and 98 inches