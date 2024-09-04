Don't miss this rare discount on the Nvidia Shield TV Pro at Amazon UK

Picking up one of the best streaming devices is an ideal solution for enabling your old TV to access all the latest apps, including Netflix and Amazon Prime. One of the best if you're looking for a premium option that can also stream games is now on offer with the Nvidia Shield TV Pro at Amazon for £159.99 (was £189.99).

We hardly ever see the Shield TV Pro discounted, which makes it a fantastic time to upgrade your TV and set yourself up for the future of entertainment. This excellent high-performance choice has Google Assistant and Alexa built-in for hands-free voice controls – and you can even access GeForce Now to play the latest games on your TV.

Today’s best Nvidia Shield TV Pro deal

Nvidia Shield TV Pro: was £189.99 now £159.99 at Samsung

We appreciate that there are more budget-friendly options out there but this is one of the most powerful streaming players on the market. With it, you get cutting-edge AI upscaling capabilities and full support for both HDR10 and Dolby Vision content. One of the other benefits of this product is that you get the latest version of Android TV, which serves as a gateway to Nvidia’s game-streaming service, Geforce Now.

When we got hold of the Nvidia Shield TV Pro for our review, we found it to be the best streaming box on the market. Alongside opening up a world of TV shows and films, it is also ideal for turning your TV into a powerful gaming machine.

Those who love watching all their favourite shows in 4K will be blown away by Nvidia's new AI upscaling feature. After being 'trained' using thousands of hours of footage, the model is well placed to deliver sharp content every single time.

So, whether you're after high-spec PC gaming streamed to your TV or 4K movies in multiple HDR formats, the Shield TV Pro has got you covered.

if you're a bit more limited in terms of budget, then the Fire TV Cube and Roku streaming sticks are well worth a look.