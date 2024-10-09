Sonos' surprisingly powerful cheap soundbar just had its price slashed for Prime Day – it's a great deal

We're in the last day of the Amazon Prime Day event, but there are still some great deals to be found. We haven't seen as many soundbar discounts as we're used to this time around, but one has definitely caught our attention: Sonos' entry-level Ray soundbar.

In the US, the Sonos Ray is available for $169 (was $279) at Amazon US and in the UK, it's available for a record-low price of £149 (was £279) at Currys. We've seen the Ray cheaper in the US by $20 before, but this is still an excellent saving.

• Shop more Prime Day deals

The Sonos Ray is the entry-level model in Sonos' soundbar range, sitting below two of the best soundbars, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 and Sonos Ray. It may not be as feature-packed as its more premium counterparts, but it does deliver great sound and supports Wi-Fi for better-quality music streaming. At full price, the Ray is arguably overpriced, but this deal makes it seriously competitive.

Today's best Sonos Ray deals

Sonos Ray soundbar: was $279 now $169 at Amazon US

The Sonos Ray is small, but mighty. Its compact size is useful for those with less space, and it delivers surprisingly powerful bass, expansive sound and clear dialogue for movies. It also has built-in Wi-Fi for music streaming, including AirPlay 2 , Spotify Connect and more. While it faces a lot of competition and we have seen the Ray cheaper before ($149), this deal still makes the Ray an excellent value.

Sonos Ray soundbar: was £279 now £149 at Currys

The Sonos Ray may be small in stature, but it doesn't sacrifice performance. Delivering punchy bass, surprisingly immersive sound and clear dialogue, it proves that not every soundbar has to be big to be great. It also offers Wi-Fi for improved-quality music streaming and its compact design is handy for those with smaller rooms. At full price, the Ray is on the expensive side compared to rivals, but at £149 - its lowest price ever – it's an incredible value.

In our Sonos Ray review, we praised its powerful sound, which carried plenty of bass for such a small bar and said "it feels meaty and deep in a way that the speakers of just about any TV could never touch". We were also impressed by how expansive it sounded, producing effective virtual surround with clear dialogue. Its Wi-Fi streaming support for music – AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and more – is also a rare feature at this price level.

The Ray's compact design is perfect for smaller spaces and it thankfully doesn't sacrifice much in the way of performance – so much so that it can be paired with a large screen with ease. It doesn't come with HDMI – an optical digital connection is used for your TV – but its setup is easy and it can learn your TV remote's codes so you can use it to control volume.

Want the latest US deals straight to your phone? Follow the TechRadar WhatsApp deals channel!

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK