I reviewed this great budget soundbar with surround sound, and this Black Friday deal makes it outrageously cheap

Three things are certain in life: death, taxes and incredible Black Friday deals. And reader, if you want to take your movie nights to the next level on a budget, I've found the perfect Black Friday soundbar deal for you. That's because the Ultimea Poseidon D50 is at its joint-lowest ever price of just $89 (was $119.99) at Amazon US and £99.99 (was £169.99) at Amazon UK. It's worth noting that these deals are available for Amazon Prime members only and if you're in the US you need to tick the 'apply $10 coupon' checkbox for a full discount.

That's right, if you're in the US can score a healthy 25% off this surround sound system, whereas those in the UK can get a jaw-dropping 41% discount. I have personally tested the Ultimea Poseidon D50 and can say that it offers impressive surround sound for the price you pay. You get a compact main soundbar, solid subwoofer and two mini rear speakers, all of which combine to offer powerful, fairly expansive audio. At less than $100 / £100, you're going to struggle to find a cheaper 5.1 channel soundbar, so why not check it out today?

Today's best Ultimea Poseidon D50 deals

Ultimea Poseidon D50: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The Ultimea Poseidon D50 was already an exceptionally cheap 5.1 channel soundbar, but at $89.99 you're looking at phenomenal value. The Poseidon D50 may not offer incredible, crisp audio quality or premium features like Dolby Atmos, but you still get impressively expansive sound that's sure to elevate your movie-watching and gaming experiences.

Ultimea Poseidon D50: was £169.99 now £99.99 at Amazon A 41% discount on what was already an ultra-low-priced soundbar? Oh, go on then. The Poseidon D50 plates up affordable surround sound that will give a more cinematic feel to your living space. This soundbar has Bluetooth connectivity built-in too, so it can also double up as a music-playing companion. At less than £100 you're getting unbeatable value, so don't miss out!

In my Ultimea Poseidon D50 review, I talked up the soundbar's astonishingly good value, powerful audio output, and great connectivity options. I was particularly a fan of the depth on offer thanks to the included subwoofer, which can deliver much meatier low-end sound than you'll get from typical TV audio. I also appreciated the three sound modes: Movie; Dialogue; and Music, which all have a distinct sonic profile. There's also an Ultimea BassMax feature that you can activate to really amp up low-frequency audio.

Unlike most of the best soundbars with rear speakers that we recommend, the Poseidon D50 uses a wired connection to link rear speakers to the subwoofer. This allows for an extremely simple setup process, though does mean that the Poseidon D50 is perhaps not the easiest on the eye. Again, though, this is to be expected for a soundbar with such a small price tag.

So, if you've decided its time to upgrade from plain old TV audio, I'd recommend the Ultimea Poseidon D50. But if you want something a bit more premium, or even if you just want to weigh up your other options, why not read our guide to the best Black Friday soundbar deals.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK