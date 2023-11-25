3 can’t-miss early Cyber Monday soundbar deals – all under $100

If you’re looking to buy a soundbar in the upcoming Cyber Monday deals , the good news is that sales on some of the best soundbars are already live, with discounts available on models ranging from the best Dolby Atmos soundbars to basic 2.0-channel offerings.

Even with seasonal discounts, Dolby Atmos soundbars can be pricey, with the most basic and least expensive models such as the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 on sale for $399 representing an entry-level option. But if your budget is more in the $100 range, you’ll find plenty of 2.0-channel models on sale right now, including the Amazon Fire TV soundbar that we recently awarded 3.5 stars in our Amazon Fire TV soundbar review .

One thing we noted in our review of Amazon’s 2.0-channel soundbar was that its value rating would get a strong boost if it were to see a discount in the upcoming holiday sales. Well, those sales are underway now, and you can buy the Amazon Fire TV soundbar at a nice discount, along with other 2-0-channel models from established soundbar brands such as Sony and Vizio.

Amazon Fire TV Soundbar: was $119.99 now $99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's new 2.0-channel soundbar has just arrived, and it's already getting a $20 discount in advance of Cyber Monday. In our Amazon Fire TV Soundbar review, we commented on its good build and sound quality for the price, along with its sound-expanding DTS Virtual:X processing. If you're looking for a cheap, basic solution to improve your TV's sound, Amazon's soundbar gets a solid recommendation from us.

Sony S100F 2.0-channel soundbar: was $129.99 now $98.00 at Amazon

Sony's soundbars have traditionally been great options for upgrading your TV's sound and the S100F, the company's lowest-price model, is now selling for $32 off. There's no Dolby Atmos processing or other fancy features here, but there is an HDMI ARC port for a TV connection and Bluetooth for wireless music streaming. A solid soundbar option if your budget tops out at $100.

Vizio V-series compact 2.0-channel soundbar: was $119.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

This Cyber Monday deal takes $40 off Vizio's entry-level V-series soundbar, making it the least expensive offering here at just $79. Even so, it has DTS Virtual:X processing to expand the soundstage, as well as HDMI ARC and Bluetooth wireless connections. If you want to upgrade your TV's audio for the least possible money, this Vizio bar is an easy recommendation.

