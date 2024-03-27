Samsung and LG TVs in Europe are about to get tons of excellent free movies and shows

Fancy getting your hands on top TV shows and movies for free? Me too, and Sony's bringing just that to Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and TiVo Plus users. The new Sony One service is a collection of some 54 free, ad-supported TV (FAST) channels that'll bring you everything from Breaking Bad to Game of Thrones.

The new service is going to be available throughout Europe, and while it will be tailored specifically to local markets – so for example the bulk of the shows and movies in each area will be broadcast in that country or region's native language – it's going to deliver an impressive selection pretty much everywhere.

This could be a pretty big deal because of course Sony Pictures Entertainment owns some of the very biggest names in TV and movies, from much-loved comedies to classic dramas and blockbuster movies too. It's a big investment in the ever-expanding FAST market and it means there's going to be much more stuff you can watch for free – something that's increasingly attractive as streaming prices spiral ever higher.

Who can get Sony One's free TV channels?

The channels are coming to Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels and TiVo Plus, which means anyone with one of the best Samsung TVs, best LG TVs or a TiVo Stream 4K will be able to access each FAST service, and at launch they'll be available in the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Each of those countries will get the key Sony One channels including the following:

Sony One Comedy TV: Seinfeld, The Nanny, The Goldbergs and other well-known comedy shows;

Sony One Thriller TV: "action-packed, high-thrill series" such as Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and Justified; the emphasis here will be on crime drama and "exhilarating adventures";

Sony One Faves: classic shows such as Bewitched, Community and Dawson's Creek;

Sony One Comedy HITS: Sony says this one will focus on "classic, quotable comedies... that embody pop culture across the decades" such as Jerry Maguire and Easy A;

Sony One Action HITS: more capitalised capers, this time focusing on action movies such as Men In Black, Zombieland and District 8;

And there will also be show-specific channels such as Sony One Dragon's Den, Sony One Shark Tank and Sony One Blacklist.

Sony One will launch in Europe in April 2024.