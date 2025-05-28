Home cinema fans rejoice! Sony’s projectors are coming back to the UK and Europe, with a hot new 4K 120Hz model in tow

Sony is bringing its projectors back to the UK and European market

It stopped sales in March 2025, citing EU trade and export restrictions

The Sony Bravia Projector 7 will be added to the UK/EU lineup

Sony has announced its return to the UK and European projector market and even says a new 4K projector is coming.

Just over two months after announcing it's leaving the UK and European projector market, Sony has announced its Bravia projectors will return to sale in the region.

Sony, whose projectors rank among the best 4K projectors, previously cited EU export and trade restrictions made in compliance with sanctions imposed on Russia and Belarus for Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a reason it had to pull out of the market.

It now says amendments to these same export regulations by the EU mean it can resume shipping its projectors in the UK and Europe.

But, it's not just returning with its current lineup, consisting of the Sony Bravia Projector 8 (which earned 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review) and the Sony Bravia Projector 9: it's bringing the Sony Bravia Projector 7, previously released in the US, with it.

The Sony Bravia Projector 7

(Image credit: Sony)

The Sony Bravia Projector 7 (VPL-XW5100), previously announced in April 2025 for US and other markets excluding the UK and EU, uses Sony's XR Processor: the same used in the step-up Bravia Projectors 9 and 8.

It uses a laser and supports native 4K resolution, powered by a 3-chip, 4K native SXRD engine. It will produce 2,200 lumens of brightness and support XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, Deep Black, and TRILUMINOUS PRO for enhanced colours.

The Bravia Projector 7 will also come equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports that support 4K, 120Hz, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for gaming.

No pricing for the Bravia Projector 7 has been announced yet (not even in the US), but its predecessor, the VPL-XW5000, launched at £5,999, so it will likely be pricier than this. It's set for launch in Summer 2025.

A welcome return

The Sony Bravia Projector 8 (Image credit: Future)

Sony's projectors throughout the years have consistently been among the best projectors around, and it was a real shame when Sony announced its decision to pull out of the UK/EU market.

But, by returning, it gives fans not only more choice in the mid-range to premium market, but a brand that they recognise: plus, access to some very good, reference-grade projectors!

In a time where brands seem to be pulling out of the AV market left and right (my beloved 4K Blu-ray player market is really suffering), seeing Sony make a comeback is a much-needed bit of good news.