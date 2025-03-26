Sony is stopping projector sales in the UK and Europe, and that’s a big shame for hardcore home theater fans

News
By published

It's lights out for Sony projectors in the EU and UK

Sony Bravia Projector 9 lifestyle image - cabin
(Image credit: Sony)
  • Sales of Sony projectors will stop in the UK and EU when current stock runs out
  • Sony says one of its suppliers is subject to EU sanctions
  • US and other territories aren't affected

Sony has suspended sales of all its current home cinema projectors in the European Union and in the UK too. That includes the recently launched and very impressive Bravia Projector 8 and Bravia Projector 9 – so if you like the look of them you'll need to move quickly while retailers still have stock.

If you want to know who's to blame, it appears to be Vladimir Putin: Sony's decision seems to be to ensure compliance with EU export and trade restrictions, which include sanctions on Russia and Belarus due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

This is a real shame for UK and EU home cinema fans, because Sony's projectors are really good, and their flagships rank among the best 4K projectors. For example, we gave 4.5 stars to the £15,999 Sony Bravia Projector 8.

Sony Bravia Projector 9 product image

(Image credit: Sony)

Putin the lights out in Europe and the UK

In a statement given to Inside CI, Sony said that the legal issue was due to the sanctions package adopted by the EU in December 2024 and additional measures from February 2025. The sanctions apply to a third party that supplies Sony, for whom "it is now prohibited to sell, supply, transfer or export of, directly or indirectly, dual-use goods and technology, as well as certain goods and technology listed in the Regulation."

Sales in other parts of the world will continue.

According to Sony, all of the following projectors will no longer be sold in the EU and UK when current stocks run out:

  • VPL-XW8100/W/DE
  • VPL-XW8100/W
  • VPL-XW8100/B/DE
  • VPL-XW8100/B
  • VPL-XW6100/W/DE
  • VPL-XW6100/W
  • VPL-XW6100/B/DE
  • VPL-XW6100/B
  • VPL-XW5000/W/DE/1
  • VPL-XW5000/W/1
  • VPL-XW5000/B/DE/1
  • VPL-XW5000/B/1
  • VPL-FHZ85/B/1
  • VPL-FHZ85/1
  • VPL-FHZ80/B/1
  • VPL-FHZ80/1
  • VPL-PHZ61/1
  • VPL-PHZ51/1

You might also like

See more Television News
TOPICS
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall
Contributor

Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Projectors
Sony Bravia Projector 8 on black background
I tested Sony’s Bravia Projector 8, and its class-leading motion handling and ultra-low input lag make it fantastic for gaming
Yaber K3 projector listing image
I tested a cheap smart projector with surprisingly good JBL sound, but don't get too excited
Optoma UHZ68LV 4K Laser projector
Optoma's new 4K laser projector promises high brightness with both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, so it knows what to do with it
Epson QB1000 on table
I tested the Epson QB1000, and this stunning, super-bright projector is perfect for gaming
Epson EH-QS100W projector lifestyle images
Epson's super-bright new ultra short throw 4K projectors promise easy elite home theater pictures up to 160 inches
Hisense mini-projector under a 100-inch projector screen
Hisense's mini 4K projector changes my mind about the laser TV revolution in 2 key ways
Latest in News
A young woman is working on a laptop in a relaxed office space.
I’ll admit, Microsoft’s new Windows 11 update surprised me with its usefulness, providing accessibility fixes, a gamepad keyboard layout, and PC spec cards
inZOI promotional material.
inZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam, but I wouldn't get too caught up in the hype
Xbox Series X and Xbox wireless controller set to a green background
Xbox Insiders are currently testing a new Game Hub feature that looks useful, but I've got mixed feelings about it
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine in Candy Pink with coffee drinks and capsules
My favorite Nespresso coffee maker just got a fresh new makeover, and now I love it even more
Microsoft Surface Laptop and Surface Pro devices on a table.
Hate Windows 11’s search? Microsoft is fixing it with AI, and that almost makes me want to buy a Copilot+ PC
More about projectors
Yaber K3 projector listing image

I tested a cheap smart projector with surprisingly good JBL sound, but don't get too excited
Sony Bravia Projector 8 on black background

I tested Sony’s Bravia Projector 8, and its class-leading motion handling and ultra-low input lag make it fantastic for gaming
Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED gaming monitor against a cyan TechRadar deals background

Our favorite ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale - get it now before it nearly doubles in price!
See more latest
Most Popular
Android Logo
Devious new Android malware uses a Microsoft tool to avoid being spotted
A young woman is working on a laptop in a relaxed office space.
I’ll admit, Microsoft’s new Windows 11 update surprised me with its usefulness, providing accessibility fixes, a gamepad keyboard layout, and PC spec cards
inZOI promotional material.
inZOI has become the most wishlisted game on Steam, but I wouldn't get too caught up in the hype
Google Chrome
Google Chrome security flaw could have let hackers spy on all your online habits
Xbox Series X and Xbox wireless controller set to a green background
Xbox Insiders are currently testing a new Game Hub feature that looks useful, but I've got mixed feelings about it
Render of a new RTX 4000 Max-Q gaming laptop.
I can't say I'm surprised, but Nvidia's RTX 5090 laptop GPU has a big performance leap over its predecessor, according to early benchmarks
Nespresso Vertuo Pop machine in Candy Pink with coffee drinks and capsules
My favorite Nespresso coffee maker just got a fresh new makeover, and now I love it even more
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Broadcom warns of worrying security flaws affecting VMware tools
Apple Music on a tablet, showing a new Listening Guide feature
Apple Music Classical just got 3 excellent perks in its biggest upgrade since launch
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
Cleaned your Pixel Buds Pro 2 recently? If not, you might be getting worse sound