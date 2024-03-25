Need a new cheap TV for March Madness? Amazon's Spring Sale has deals from $120

It's the final day of Amazon's Big Spring Sale but there's still time to score a cheap TV to watch this year's March Madness tournament. Amazon's expansive sale includes huge savings on its Fire TV lineup, with prices starting at just $110, plus deals from other brands like TLC and Hisense.



• Shop Amazon's full Big Spring Sale



I've listed the 9 best deals below, which include a range of prices, sizes, and features to meet all your March Madness viewing needs. You'll find everything from a big-screen budget QLED display to a 32-inch HD Fire TV with record-low prices that you typically don't see outside of holiday sales. Some highlights include Amazon's highly-rated 75-inch Omni Series TV on sale for $778.99, this Insignia 50-inch 4K Fire TV marked down to just $209.99, and the best-selling Hisense 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $549.99.



Shop more of today's best TV deals below, and remember that Amazon's Big Spring Sale ends tonight at Midnight. If you're looking for more bargains, visit our March Madness TV sales roundup for all the best deals around the web.

Amazon's best Big Spring Sale TV deals

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV (2023): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fintroducing-amazon-fire-tv-32-inch-2-series-hd-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB09N6F9NV3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon

Our cheapest TV deal is this 32-inch Amazon Fire TV on sale for just $119.99 - the lowest price we've seen this year. While the Amazon 2-Series TV lacks 4K resolution, you're getting smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control.

Insignia 42-inch F20 Series Full HD Smart Fire TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-42-inch-Class-Smart-NS-42F201NA23%2Fdp%2FB0BCMND272%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $149.99 at Amazon

Grab this Insignia 42-inch HD TV for just $149.99 at Amazon's Big Spring Sale. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom, and while the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

Insignia 50-inch F30 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FINSIGNIA-All-New-50-inch-Class-NS-50F301NA24%2Fdp%2FB0BTTVRWPR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $299.99 now $209.99 at Amazon

This is a great deal on a mid-size TV if you're looking to watch March Madness on a 50-inch display. The best-selling Insignia set features 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-50-inch-4-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB0B3GTSQ9Q%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_a18ddbca_5%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">was $449.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The best-selling Amazon 4-Series 4K smart TV is on sale for $299.99 - just $10 shy of its lowest-ever price. It offers 4K HD resolution, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa-operated control.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55-inch 4K TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09N6ZRH6C%2Fref%3Ds9_acsd_al_bw_c2_x_12_t%3Fpf_rd_m%3DATVPDKIKX0DER%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon

Amazon's all-new Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features, including a QLED display, full-array local dimming, Dolby Vision IQ, and HDR10+ Adaptive support to deliver a high-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. A good overall buy for the budget-conscious who don't want to compromise on performance, especially now that it's down to a record-low price of $419.99.

Hisense 65-Inch U6 Series 4K Google TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHisense-65-Inch-Class-Smart-65U6HF%2Fdp%2FB0CHJ87V95%2Fref%3Dsxin_15_pa_sp_search_thematic_sspa%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $749.99 now $549.99 at Amazon

Grab the top-rated 65-inch Hisense U6 Series 4K smart TV for just $549.99 at Amazon. In our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/hisense-u6g-uled-tv" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Hisense U6 Series review, we praised it for its excellent picture quality at an affordable price. You're getting support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, plus the Google Assistant, hands-free voice control, and Game Mode Plus - all for $600.

TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FTCL-55S450F-Compatibility-Streaming-Television%2Fdp%2FB0C1HYMT79%2Fref%3Dsr_1_14%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $654.99 now $529.99 at Amazon

If you're looking for a massive display in today's March Madness TV deals, Amazon has the popular TCL 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for an incredible price of $529.99. The TCL S4 Series TV packs 4K Ultra HD Resolution, Dolby Vision, HDR10, DTS Virtual: X, and the Google TV Smart operating system with Chromecast built-in.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 75-inch 4K TV (2021): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Famazon-fire-tv-75-inch-omni-series-4k-smart-tv%2Fdp%2FB08T6JZTH4%3Fref_%3DOct_DLandingS_D_afda2d50_7%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $1,049.99 now $778.99 at Amazon

Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, instead of using your remote, you can control the volume and launch channels completely hands-free. Today's deal brings this massive 75-inch model down to $778.88 - the lowest price we've seen this year.

TCL Q6 75-inch 4K QLED TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C1J44WCR%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">was $899.99 now $599.99 at Amazon

Looking for a big-screen QLED display on a budget? Check out this record-low price on the TCL Q6 at Amazon. The largest 75-inch model is down to just $600 right now, which is an incredibly low price for a QLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. Not only will you get a fantastic picture with this TCL Q6, but all the action will be silky smooth thanks to this high-refresh-rate panel.

More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals

See more of the best TV deals and the best OLED TV deals happening right now.