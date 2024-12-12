Massive Samsung TV sale now live – 7 best deals I'd buy on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs

If you thought all of the year's sales events were over after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, then think again because the Discover Samsung sale is now live with huge savings all week across phones, tablets, TVs, appliances, and more. Given that Samsung is one of the best TV manufacturers out there, I've looked through the sale and picked out 7 of the best TV deals worth buying now.

The main highlight is this $800 discount on the Samsung S95D 65-inch TV. This is currently the best TV you can buy, with outstanding picture quality, top-tier brightness, a beautiful design, and fantastic gaming features. It's so good we awarded it five stars in our Samsung S95D review.

It's not just TVs that are on offer this week at Samsung, too. Some of the other deals we've picked out include up to $900 off the Galaxy Z Flip 6, up to 50% off major appliances, and the chance to get a Galaxy Watch Ultra from as little as $189.99.

And for all the best deals at other retailers this holiday period, you can check out our full guide to all the best Christmas sales currently live.

Today's 7 best TV deals at Samsung

Samsung S95D 65-inch OLED TV: was $3,399 now $2,599 at Samsung The Samsung S95D OLED TV is a top-tier option that we awarded the full five stars here at TechRadar. It has an incredibly detailed QD-OLED picture with anti-reflection technology, spectacular gaming features, and even a great-looking design. The colors look dynamic and natural, and there are deep blacks, too. It's easily one of 2024's best TVs and it's now a recommended buy after this $800 discount.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $1,799 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is great value for money after this huge $1,500 price cut in this week's Discover sale. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this is a great TV for sports viewing and gaming thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes for one of the best Samsung TVs you can buy right now.

Samsung 55-inch S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,999.99 now $1,399.99 at Samsung The S90D is the mid-range option in Samsung's OLED TV series, delivering excellent quality despite foregoing some of the more premium features reserved for the pricier Samsung S95D. It still boasts impressive brightness and vivid colors to ensure excellent overall picture quality, while the 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub give PS5 and Xbox owners everything they need to get the best performance from those consoles.

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED TV: was $1,499.99 now $999.99 at Samsung Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Christmas gift, and the 55-inch model is on sale for a record-low price. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images, and the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store. This limited-time deal also includes a free customizable bezel.

Samsung Q80D 55-inch OLED TV: was $1,199.99 now $799.99 at Samsung We rated the Samsung Q80D as the best mid-range TV you can buy currently and the Samsung Discover sale has superb discounts across the whole range of available sizes. I've picked out the 55-inch model as it offers excellent value for money given the capabilities of this display. The Q80D offers premium-level features and performance at a more affordable price, including a high-quality and vibrant picture, excellent contrast and fantastic gaming support.

Samsung Q60D 50-inch QLED TV : was $649.99 now $479.99 at Samsung Samsung's entry-level QLED TV, the Samsung Q60D, outperforms its affordable price by delivering a rich, bright and colourful picture quality thanks to its combination of QLED panel and 'Dual LED' tech. It also comes in a sleek, light and trim frame that's rare on sets at this price. It also has a great range of smart features including Samsung's Tizen interface and SmartThings platform. This deal takes the 50-inch model to a great low price.