I review TVs for a living, and this is the home theater system to buy for Prime Day

Surveying the landscape of Amazon Prime Day audio and video deals, I’m finding a few that strike me as well worth taking advantage of. Better yet, I’m seeing Prime Day TV deals on gear that I think would pair together nicely to create a full home theater system. The total price for such a system would be impressively low while providing the benefits of Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos sound, and 4K streaming. Here’s what I have in mind.

Hisense 65-inch mini-LED TV – 10% off for Prime Day

Hisense 65U8H 65-inch mini-LED TV: was $928 now $839 at Amazon

This Prime Day deal on a 65-inch Hisense U8H series TV brings its price down to $839, a 10% savings off the original price. When we reviewed the Hisense 65U8H, we were impressed by its high brightness, overall great picture quality, and well-rounded gaming features. The 65U8H was already a great value, and at this price it’s even better.

The Hisense U8H series was the company’s top TV line for 2022, and the first Hisense TVs to add mini-LED backlighting. These are QLED TVs that are capable of hitting high brightness levels for daytime sports viewing, while their local dimming backlight brings out fine details in dark shadows when watching movies. The U8H series is also a good option for gaming, with support for 4K 120Hz input from next-gen gaming consoles and variable refresh rate (VRR).

In our Hisense 65U8H review, we were impressed by its ability to deliver brightness levels that matched more expensive TVs, while also displaying natural-looking colors. Motion processing was also very good, which had benefits for both movies and gaming. With Amazon’s Prime Day price cut, this affordable 65-inch model has been reduced to $839, making an already great TV value that much better.

VIZIO Elevate 5.1.2 Soundbar system – now 41% off

Vizio M-Series Elevate 5.1.2 soundbar system: was $799.99 now $475.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s $324 price cut on the Vizio M-Series Elevate soundbar system brings its cost down to well under $500 – the lowest we’ve seen for this 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system. The Elevate also handles DTS:X, and it features innovative height speakers that rotate upward when immersive soundtracks are detected. This is a great price for a very cool system.

Vizio’s M-Series Elevate, the company’s flagship soundbar system, combines a five-channel bar with a wireless subwoofer and surround speakers. What’s most notable about this system is the Adaptive Height Speakers built into the main soundbar, which automatically rotate up when a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X soundtrack is detected to optimally deliver height effects. It’s a very cool and clever design, and one that’s unique for a relatively low-cost system.

On the subject of cost, the M-Series Elevate is now $475.99 – a 41% drop from its regular $799.99 price. Getting a 5.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos soundbar system for under $500 is a fantastic deal, especially one that offers this level of design innovation.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K – now just $34 for Prime Day

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $34 at Amazon

This Amazon deal on the Roku Streaming Stick 4K brings its cost down to $34, and while that’s not the lowest price we’ve seen, it’s the lowest for 2023. The Streaming Stick 4K supports both the Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats, and it also works with AirPlay and voice assistants. This is definitely a Prime Day deal worth grabbing.

Roku makes a lot of streaming sticks, but the one we’d recommend is the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, which provides key features like 4K video and Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range at a lower price than the company’s Streaming Stick 4K+. Why am I even bothering to mention an external streamer when the Hisense 65U8H TV has a Google TV interface for built-in streaming? Because I think Roku’s smart TV interface is superior, mainly due to its simple and straightforward layout.

Amazon’s Prime Day knocks the cost of the Roku Streaming Stick 4K down from $49.99 to $34. At that price, you should be able to afford to upgrade your streaming experience even when buying a new TV and soundbar system as well.

A full Prime Day system

The total price for this Prime Day system: $1,349. That’s an incredible value considering what you’re getting here, and the video and audio performance should satisfy all but the most rabid home theater fanatics. Add everything to your cart, select free shipping, and get ready to have your mind blown, because each component here comes highly recommended.