Hisense reveals new OLED TV alongside its 2025 mini-LED TV lineup

Hisense announces new 2025 TVs alongside U-Series mini-LED models

The new models include an OLED TV, the Hisense Q85Q

Other models include a flagship mini-LED and a gaming-focused QLED

Hisense has revealed new TVs alongside its already announced U-Series mini-LED lineup, including an OLED model.

Hisense, which made some of the best TVs released in 2024, previously announced its 2025 mini-LED lineup consisting of the Hisense U8Q, U7Q and U6Q. Now, it has revealed the A85Q OLED TV, successor to the A85N released in 2024, as well as the U7Q Pro mini-LED, the E7Q Pro gaming QLED, and its 2025 Canvas TV, a rival to Samsung’s The Frame. The Hisense U9Q is absent from Hisense's UK press release, suggesting it will only be sold in the US.

While we’re a bit light on the full specs of these TVs, several things have been confirmed by Hisense. The Hisense U7Q Pro will have 75, 85 and 100-inch screen sizes and will feature the Hi-View AI Engine Pro, Hisense’s flagship processor that can also be found in the Hisense U8Q. This features AI-based enhancements such as AI Depth (for a deeper image) and AI Clear Voice for enhanced dialogue.

The A85Q OLED and E7Q Pro will feature the step-down Hi-View AI Engine, which is also featured in the U7QG mini-LED. This will support AI picture modes and AI Smooth Motion for smoother viewing.

All models will likely support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats, as this has been a feature of previous Hisense TVs.

Gaming is well covered for these TVs. While there is no specific mention of gaming features, the U7Q Pro will support 165Hz, the E7Q Pro QLED will support 144Hz and the A85Q will support 120Hz.

As for the Canvas TV, it will come in a 55-inch size alongside a new 65-inch model. It will once again use a matte display (similar to the Samsung The Frame) and have its own Art Mode.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All TVs will feature Freely, the streaming service that enables you to watch live broadcast TV over Wi-Fi without the need for an antenna or satellite. Freely will support the best streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus, as well as UK-based apps like BBC iPlayer.

Pricing is where it counts

How will Hisense's OLED fare against LG's B-series? (LG B4, 2024 OLED TV pictured) (Image credit: Future)

Hisense has always been a bang-for-your-buck brand, offering feature-packed TVs that deliver solid to great picture quality and a near-full list of gaming features at a seriously competitive price. Its sets can be counted among the best mini-LED TVs in recent years.

OLED, on the other hand, is still a relative unknown for Hisense. It released the Hisense A85N last year, and on paper, it’s similar to the LG B4, one of the best OLED TVs for those on a budget. The B4’s 55-inch model launched at £1,699 while the A85N launched at an even cheaper £1,399. We haven’t tested the A85N, so we can’t speak for its performance, but on paper, that’s a big saving.

If Hisense can do this again in 2025 against the LG B5, which looks set to launch at £1,699 for the 55-inch model once again, then there could be another contender in the entry-level OLED market, which is less competitive than mid-range and flagship OLEDs.

As for its other TVs, we’ve had no pricing for any of the mini-LED models in the UK yet, but they’re sure to be among the best priced. If Hisense nails the OLED price, it could be a threat in both the mini-LED and OLED markets.