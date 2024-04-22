9 must-see tech deals at Walmart right now: $699 MacBook, $448 75-inch TV, $279 laptop

Kick off your week with some fantastic tech deals at Walmart, which include stunningly low prices on big-screen TVs, cheap laptops, Apple devices, monitors, and more. I've listed the 9 best must-see deals below, with prices starting at just $89 from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, and HP.



• Shop more tech deals at Walmart



As we're in between holiday sales, it's a great time to snag tech deals, as retailers offer record-low prices on many older models. Some highlights include Apple's best-selling MacBook Air M1 for a fantastic price of $699, LG's highly rated 42-inch C2 OLED TV for $839, and Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey gaming monitor for only $299.99.



Shop more of today's best tech deals at Walmart below, and keep in mind that these are limited-time offers that might not be around for long.

Walmart's 9 must-see tech deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): was $159 now $89 at Walmart

The AirPods 2 are Apple's cheapest earbuds and Walmart has the 2nd-generation model on sale for $89. That's just $20 more than the record-low price and fantastic value for a pair of Apple's premium earbuds. This deal is highly recommended if you want new AirPods and don't need noise-cancelling technology.

HP 14 laptop: was $519 now $279 at Walmart

If you're looking for a cheap but capable laptop, Walmart has the best-selling HP 14 laptop on sale for just $279. The 14-inch laptop features an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD, and up to 10 hours of battery life, making is a great value basic device for everyday use.

Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B Curved Gaming Monitor: was $699.99 now $299.99 at Walmart

This Samsung gaming monitor is getting a massive $400 discount, bringing the price down to just $299.99. The 27-inch curved monitor boasts a 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and Samsung's Gaming Hub, which gives you access to top streaming services and console games.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399.99 now $329 at Walmart

The Apple Watch 9 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy and more powerful than ever thanks to the S9 SiP chip, which delivers a brighter display and 18 hours of battery life. You also get advanced health and safety features, GPS technology, and the new double-tap capability that lets you use your watch without touching the display. Today's offer from Walmart brings the price down to $329, which is the best deal you can find.

Apple MacBook Air M1: was $999 now $699 at Walmart

While we've seen the Air M1 go for as little as $749 previously, Walmart has just beaten that already excellent discount by a whole $50. Not only is this an outstanding price for such a powerful laptop that still holds up great for 2024, but this could be the last chance to pick one up now that it's officially discontinued. Don't miss this awesome deal if you're looking for a great bang for the buck MacBook.

Onn. 75-inch 4K UHD Roku Smart TV: was $498 now $448 at Walmart

Walmart's best big-screen budget TV deal is this 75-inch 4K smart TV from Onn. for just $298 - an incredible price. For your money, you get support for 4K Ultra HD resolution, the Roku experience for easy streaming, and an edge-to-edge viewing experience thanks to the frameless bezel.

Vizio 65-inch V-Series 4K Smart TV: was $528 now $348 at Walmart

The 65-inch Vizio is another fantastic big-screen budget option and pretty good value, considering you’re getting an array of built-in smart display features. For example, Vizio’s own SmartCast platform works with both Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast and supports all the usual streaming services like Netflix right out of the box.

LG C2 42-Inch 4K OLED Smart TV (2022): was $1,549.99 now $839 at Walmart

The LG C2 OLED was rated as last year's best TV, and Walmart has this 42-inch model on sale for a fantastic price of $839. The gorgeous display is praised for its intense brightness and vivid colors in our LG C2 OLED review and packs an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control - all for under $1,000. Please note that this specific model is sold by a third-party seller but is fulfilled by Walmart.



You can also get the 65-inch LG C2 OLED TV for $1,479

Hisense 75-Inch U8 Series mini-LED ULED 4K TV: was $1,599.99 now $1,198 at Walmart

This Hisense set allows you to purchase a big-screen, feature-packed TV at an incredible price. The U8 Series TVs are Hisense's least expensive models, with mini-LED backlighting, full-array local dimming, and support for Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, and 144Hz Game Mode Pro.

You can also see more of today's best TV deals and cheap laptop deals, and look forward to the 2024 Memorial Day sales event.