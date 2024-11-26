You can get a free smart light bulb when you buy an Amazon Echo speaker this Black Friday - here's how

Looking for a cheap smart speaker deal this Black Friday? You're in luck - right now, shoppers in the US can grab the compact Amazon Echo Pop speaker for just $17.99 (was $39.99) and get an Amazon color-changing smart bulb thrown in free.
You can buy the Echo Pop by itself for the same price with Amazon's Black Friday deals, but why not get the free bulb as well and have fun controlling it with voice instructions via your new speaker?
You won't get the same deal in the UK, but Amazon has still knocked the Echo Pop down to a record-low price £18.99 (was £44.99). If you want a smart light too, you can get the Echo Pop with a Philips Hue white smart bulb for £23.99 (was £58.98). That's not free, but it's still excellent value for the pair.
Today's best Amazon Echo Pop deals
This is a record-low price for the little Echo Pop smart speaker, and to sweeten this Black Friday deal even further, you're getting an Amazon smart light bulb thrown in too. Easily one of the best smart home deals I've seen this year - and lots of fun, too.
This isn't quite the cheapest the Echo Pop has ever been (it dropped to £17.99 for Black Friday last year), but it's very close. If you want to use Alexa voice commands in more rooms, this little speaker is the cheapest and most effective way to do it.
Shoppers in the UK can't get a free bulb like their friends over the pond, but this is still an excellent Black Friday deal that bundles one of the best smart lights around with the Echo Pop speaker. It's only £5 more than buying the Pop alone, which is incredible value for a Hue bulb.
The Amazon Echo Spot is super compact, and is a great way to expand your Alexa smart home system so you can use voice controls in more places without spending a lot of money. Sure, it's not the best smart speaker for audio quality, but it's very handy to have, and during our tests we were impressed by how responsive its microphones were, picking up speech from across the room. Check out out full Amazon Echo Pop review for more details.
More of today's Black Friday sales in the US
- Amazon: TVs, smart home & air fryers from $12.99
- Apple: AirPods, iPads, MacBooks from $89.99
- Best Buy: $1,000 off 4K TVs, laptops & headphones
- Cheap TVs: smart TVs at Best Buy from $69.99
- Christmas trees: top-rated trees from $54.99
- Dell: best-selling Inspiron & XPS laptops from $279.99
- Dreamcloud: mattress deals from $349 + free shipping
- Holiday: decor, lights, Christmas trees & PJs from $10.99
- Home Depot: 40% off tools, appliances & furniture
- Lowe's: holiday decor, appliances & tools from $17.31
- Nectar: up to 50% off all mattresses
- Nordstrom: 46% off boots, coats, jeans & jewelry
- Samsung: $1,500+ off TVs, phones, watches & appliances
- Target: save on furniture, tech & clothing
- Walmart: cheap TVs, robot vacs, furniture & appliances
More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK
- Amazon: up to 58% off Kindle and Echo
- AO: savings on games consoles and appliances
- Argos: up to 50% off toys, Lego, TVs and gifts
- Boots: up to 60% off Dyson, Oral-B and Philips
- Carphone Warehouse: iPhone from £19.99p/m
- Currys: deals on TVs, appliances, laptops
- Dell: laptops, desktops, monitors from £299
- Dunelm: deals on homewares and appliances
- Dyson: up to £150 off
- Ebay: up to 50% off refurbished tech
- EE Store: £40 off the PlayStation5 Pro
- Emma: up to 50% off mattresses
- Jessops: up to £900 off cameras and drones
- John Lewis: up to £300 off appliances and TVs
- LG: £1,000 or more off TVs and appliances
- Ninja: up to £70 off air fryers
- Samsung: up to £600 off TVs, phones and tablets
- Shark: up to £100 off vacuums
- Toolstation: discounts on tools and smart home
- Very: up to 30% off phones, appliances & clothing
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
Cat is TechRadar's Homes Editor specializing in kitchen appliances and smart home technology. She's been a tech journalist for 15 years, and is here to help you choose the right devices for your home and do more with them. When not working she's a keen home baker, and makes a pretty mean macaron.