You can get a free smart light bulb when you buy an Amazon Echo speaker this Black Friday - here's how

Looking for a cheap smart speaker deal this Black Friday? You're in luck - right now, shoppers in the US can grab the compact Amazon Echo Pop speaker for just $17.99 (was $39.99) and get an Amazon color-changing smart bulb thrown in free.

You can buy the Echo Pop by itself for the same price with Amazon's Black Friday deals, but why not get the free bulb as well and have fun controlling it with voice instructions via your new speaker?

You won't get the same deal in the UK, but Amazon has still knocked the Echo Pop down to a record-low price £18.99 (was £44.99). If you want a smart light too, you can get the Echo Pop with a Philips Hue white smart bulb for £23.99 (was £58.98). That's not free, but it's still excellent value for the pair.

Today's best Amazon Echo Pop deals

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £18.99 at Amazon This isn't quite the cheapest the Echo Pop has ever been (it dropped to £17.99 for Black Friday last year), but it's very close. If you want to use Alexa voice commands in more rooms, this little speaker is the cheapest and most effective way to do it.

Amazon Echo Pop and Philips Hue White Bulb: was £58.50 now £23.99 at Amazon Shoppers in the UK can't get a free bulb like their friends over the pond, but this is still an excellent Black Friday deal that bundles one of the best smart lights around with the Echo Pop speaker. It's only £5 more than buying the Pop alone, which is incredible value for a Hue bulb.

The Amazon Echo Spot is super compact, and is a great way to expand your Alexa smart home system so you can use voice controls in more places without spending a lot of money. Sure, it's not the best smart speaker for audio quality, but it's very handy to have, and during our tests we were impressed by how responsive its microphones were, picking up speech from across the room. Check out out full Amazon Echo Pop review for more details.

