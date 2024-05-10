We tell you what we really think of the new iPad Pro and Rabbit R1 AI in episode 2 of the TechRadar Podcast

We’re back to serve you more of our insightful tech chat in this second episode of our podcast; the appropriately named TechRadar Podcast.

In this episode you’ll find in-depth analysis of the industry’s sustainability practices – including our tips for how you can be more green with your gadgets – as well as our thoughts on the latest AI wearables: the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin. We also give you a breakdown of what we think of the brand new iPad Pro (2024) and iPad Air 6 tablets that Apple just unveiled.

To discuss these topics and more, we’ve brought back Managing Editor, Lifestyle Josephine Watson as well as our Editor at Large Lance Ulanoff from episode one. They’re joined by Matt Bolton – our Managing Editor, Entertainment – and TechRadar’s Global Editor in Chief Marc Mclaren. I also make a very brief appearance to run you through the month’s biggest tech news stories.

In this second episode:

We talk sustainability in tech, and discuss whether you should or shouldn’t by second-hand gadgets

Lance shows off his refurbished Game Boy

We discuss the terrible AI wearable reviews, and whether these reviews spell doom for the products

Matt helps us find the best shower speaker

Marc explains how Tetris saved his life (as well as an airplane full of people)

Where can you find the TechRadar Podcast?

The podcast is available in video form on the TechRadar YouTube channel (don't forget to subscribe!) and in audio-only on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

And if that’s too difficult, we’ve embedded it here for you to watch it:

We hope you enjoy listening – and if you do please share it with your friends (and if you hate it, share it with your enemies). You can also let us know what you think and send us your Personal Shopper requests via: news@techradar.com.