This mega AI-powered Black Friday search tool will point you to the best deals (and the best deals only)

If you’re tired of trawling dozens of websites looking for the best deals on Black Friday, we have the answer for you.

We've built a new AI-powered search tool that searches through thousands of deals that have been recommended by human experts across dozens of websites in many product categories, and returns with the best offers that all come with an expert's stamp of approval.

If it hasn’t been recommended and written about by a real expert, it won’t appear in the results.

The tool is powered by some of the internet’s biggest and most trusted websites like TechRadar but also including our friends at Tom’s Guide and Tom’s Hardware, What Hi-Fi, PC Gamer, GamesRadar, Marie Claire, Homes & Gardens, RealHomes, Space.com, MusicRadar, Guitar World, Cycling News, Golf Monthly, Four Four Two, GamesRadar, T3.com, iMore.com, Android Central and many more!

It will auto-detect your location to ensure it will only suggest deals that have been recommended by a human expert in your home country and in your own currency (oops this wasn't working when we first posted this article - it's working now!).

We're using natural language AI in the form of OpenAI's GPT 3.5 LLM technology to match your search query to content that's been written on all of the sites mentioned above, in order to fast-track you to what you're looking for.

We think it works really well, so if you're looking for a deal on something, give our search tool a go and let us know what you think!