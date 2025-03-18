The best Beats headphones you can buy drop to $169.99 at Best Buy's Tech Fest sale

Save $180 on the highly-rated Beats Studio Pro headphones

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones in Black and Gold on yellow background with big savings text
(Image credit: Future)

Best Buy's post-Paddy's Day Tech Fest is underway with deals on the best in tech from laptops to headphones. As part of this limited-time sale, you can get the Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones Black & Gold at Best Buy for $169.99 (was $349.99).

The Beats Studio Pro are our best Beats headphones overall. The Black and Gold colorway is cheapest option right now at $169.99, but the Black, Navy, Deep Brown, and Sandstone colorways are just $10 more for $179.99. Even though the price has technically been $10 cheaper during Black Friday, the steep drop from the full $349.99 makes it worth buying.

Today's best Beats headphones deal

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones
Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: was $349.99 now $169.99 at Best Buy

The Beats Studio Pro is Beats' best overall headphones that we'd recommend for most people. It's an all-rounder with decent audio performance, including spatial audio and head tracking to adjust noise based on your positioning and environment. Lossless audio via USB-C and EQ profiles boost the overall sound quality, too. The active noise cancellation works especially well indoors. It also has a reasonable battery life, reportedly lasting up to 24 hours with ANC turned on and 40 with it turned off. On top of that, it just looks good.

Beats headphones stand out with their colorful, stylish designs. However, they aren't just style without substance. We also highlight their user-friendliness and audio quality in our Beats Studio Pro review. It typically struggles to compete with rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM4, but it's a much more comparable deal at this price point.

Like its predecessors, the Beats Studio Pro boasts powerful bass and immersive technology like spatial audio and head tracking. Beats offers lossless audio via USB-C and EQ profiles for improving sound, too. Our reviewer also praised the active noise cancellation, though it wasn't as successful for on-the-go listening. These Beats are quoted to last 24 hours with ANC turned on and up to 40 hours with it turned off.

Beats tends to discount its products during major holidays throughout the year, so I'd recommend keeping an eye on the best Beats headphones sales and deals for March. You can also browse the best headphones for more recommendations from our experts.

Jessica Reyes
Jessica Reyes
Contributor

Jess Reyes writes about deals and coupons almost as much as she does about games. Her work can be found in IGN, GameSpot, Digital Trends, and Inverse – just to name a few. When she’s not writing or gaming, she’s probably window shopping or gassing up her mutuals on Twitter/X.

