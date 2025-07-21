Surprise tech sale is live at Amazon UK – here are the 13 best deals I'd buy
Big savings on laptops, phones, wearables, appliances, and more
There may not be any official sales events underway right now at Amazon UK, but that doesn't mean the deals have to stop. I've looked through the retailer's latest offers and have spotted a handful of standout tech deals that I'd recommend buying right now if you're shopping for a bargain. Check out my top 13 picks below.
I'm kicking things off with a deal that was available over Prime Day and is still live today: it's this Fitbit Inspire 3 for £58.99 (was £84.99). Sure, the Fitbit brand has effectively been discontinued now, but this wearable in particular is still one of the best and most affordable fitness trackers you can buy. If you want a straightforward and discreet device to track steps, heart rate, exercise and sleep, then this is a fantastic buy.
Other highlights include this beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo for £339 (was £399), this brilliant value back-to-school-ready Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for £299.99 (was £549.99), and this record-low price for the Tefal XXL Easy Fry Air Fryer at £103.99 (was £199.99).
Have a look through all of my top picks from the current batch of deals at Amazon UK below, including all sorts of top tech – from phones and drones, to electric toothbrushes and wearables.
Today's 13 best deals at Amazon
Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.
Display - 15 inches
Processor - Intel i5
RAM - 8GB
Storage - 512GB
This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid entry-level laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.
The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a great low price for an entry-level option in the range. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, travel case included for free.
One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this new and upgraded version of the Tefal Easy Fry. It's a larger 11L model down to a new record-low price, so I'd consider this is still if you want to get one of the popular kitchen appliances for a large family. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar, but it's from a trusted brand and offers exceptional value for money.
If you catch the drone piloting bug, a single battery can soon feel limiting. That's where this Fly More Combo kit comes in: you get two extra batteries and a charging dock, effectively tripling your potential flight time (from 31 to 93 minutes), plus a carry case. Otherwise, everything else is the same: you get DJI's excellent entry-level 4K drone. It's hands-down the best 4K drone for the money and our top pick for beginners.
The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well – and it's a bargain with this huge discount for Amazon Prime Day.
Display - 14 inches
Processor - Intel i7
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
If you want a good value, mid-range Windows laptop, then this configuration of the HP 14 is a strong buy in the latest Amazon sale. It comes with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure strong overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's slightly older, sure, but it's still a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need an all-around laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and more demanding work.
The dedicated fitness tracker has dropped to its cheapest price for Amazon Prime Day. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.
It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from the big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets.
This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £100 – a great low price that's only been bested during Black Friday. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.
With heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and support for Wear OS 5, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a seriously capable watch. This £100 discount brings it down to a record-low price, making it a great time to buy if you want a stylish and modern wearable.
Here's Samsung's latest budget-friendly smartphone at a record-low price. Of course, it's not as powerful as the flagship S24 range, but if you just need a basic phone for everyday use, web browsing, social media, taking snaps and streaming video, then this is up to the job. Expect a few compromises in terms of performance and features, but know that you still get AI capabilities, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and a lengthy 17 hour battery life.
Display - 16 inches
Processor - Intel Core Ultra 5
RAM - 16GB
Storage - 512GB
If display size is important to you, then you can also get this modern HP Pavilion 16 in the latest Amazon sale. It sports a 16-inch screen, one of the latest mid-range Intel Core Ultra 5 processors, a generous 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD for storage. Altogether, it's a powerful device that will handle almost anything you throw at it, though you do sacrifice portability with the larger chassis. That's likely worth it, though, if you need the extra screen real estate and high-performance components for more advanced workloads and creative tasks.
James Pickard is a Deals Editor at TechRadar. After many years of scouring the net for the cheapest games and tech for his personal use, he decided to make it his job to share all the best bargains and coupon codes with you. James also has almost a decade of experience covering some of the biggest sales events of the year at Eurogamer and VG247, including Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Amazon Prime Day. When not deals hunting or stacking coupon codes to get the biggest savings, James can be found on the PS5, watching a classic film noir or cheering on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
