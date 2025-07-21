There may not be any official sales events underway right now at Amazon UK, but that doesn't mean the deals have to stop. I've looked through the retailer's latest offers and have spotted a handful of standout tech deals that I'd recommend buying right now if you're shopping for a bargain. Check out my top 13 picks below.

I'm kicking things off with a deal that was available over Prime Day and is still live today: it's this Fitbit Inspire 3 for £58.99 (was £84.99). Sure, the Fitbit brand has effectively been discontinued now, but this wearable in particular is still one of the best and most affordable fitness trackers you can buy. If you want a straightforward and discreet device to track steps, heart rate, exercise and sleep, then this is a fantastic buy.

Other highlights include this beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo for £339 (was £399), this brilliant value back-to-school-ready Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for £299.99 (was £549.99), and this record-low price for the Tefal XXL Easy Fry Air Fryer at £103.99 (was £199.99).

Have a look through all of my top picks from the current batch of deals at Amazon UK below, including all sorts of top tech – from phones and drones, to electric toothbrushes and wearables.

Today's 13 best deals at Amazon

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £58.99 at Amazon Here's a small discount on Fitbit's cheapest fitness tracker. It's inexpensive but still Fitbit's best-value proposition: all a fitness beginner needs to get started. The battery lasts for ten days and the device comes with six months of Fitbit Premium, which is an outstanding fitness app packed to the gills with features and content - especially at this price.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3: was £549.99 now £299.99 at Amazon Display - 15 inches

Processor - Intel i5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 512GB This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 has some older components, but it's good value for money if you want a solid entry-level laptop. With an Intel i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a reasonable 512GB SSD, it's a smart buy if you have a decent budget and need a device that will comfortably handle your day-to-day computing jobs. Expect solid performance, good multitasking capabilities and speedy load times, making this an impressive laptop for the price.

Oral-B iO Series 2: was £100 now £44.98 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this is a great low price for an entry-level option in the range. It doesn't boast many high-end features, but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a refill holder, travel case included for free.

Tefal XXL Easy Fry Air Fryer: was £199.99 now £103.99 at Amazon One of the best budget air fryer deals available at Amazon right now is this new and upgraded version of the Tefal Easy Fry. It's a larger 11L model down to a new record-low price, so I'd consider this is still if you want to get one of the popular kitchen appliances for a large family. We haven't personally reviewed this model at TechRadar, but it's from a trusted brand and offers exceptional value for money.

DJI Mini 4K Fly More Combo: was £399 now £339 at Amazon If you catch the drone piloting bug, a single battery can soon feel limiting. That's where this Fly More Combo kit comes in: you get two extra batteries and a charging dock, effectively tripling your potential flight time (from 31 to 93 minutes), plus a carry case. Otherwise, everything else is the same: you get DJI's excellent entry-level 4K drone. It's hands-down the best 4K drone for the money and our top pick for beginners.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £679 at Amazon The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a sharp 6.3-inch screen with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits for a clear and vibrant image. I should also mention that it takes amazing photos thanks to its three lenses: 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5X zoom. It’s a powerful Android phone that does everything very well – and it's a bargain with this huge discount for Amazon Prime Day.

HP 14 Laptop: was £623.49 now £409.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - Intel i7

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 512GB If you want a good value, mid-range Windows laptop, then this configuration of the HP 14 is a strong buy in the latest Amazon sale. It comes with an Intel i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a large 512GB SSD to ensure strong overall performance and lots of speedy storage for the price. It's slightly older, sure, but it's still a top buy right now if you're on a budget and need an all-around laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks and more demanding work.

Fitbit Charge 6: was £139.99 now £98.99 at Amazon The dedicated fitness tracker has dropped to its cheapest price for Amazon Prime Day. It's a small but welcome £40 saving on a device we found lighter, prettier and smarter compared to the previous version in our Fitbit Charge 6 review. Key features include a seven-day battery life, onboard GPS and GLONASS, sleep tracking, smart wake, SpO2 blood oxygen tracking and all the other features the excellent Charge 5 offered.

Duracell Plus AA Batteries (24 Pack): was £19.99 now £14.99 at Amazon It's not the most glamorous deal but this is a good price for a set of 24 batteries at Amazon from the big-name brand Duracell. These are always a handy buy for a variety of tech items and gadgets.

Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9000: was £299.99 now £121 at Amazon This deal drops the advanced and top-rated Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush to a little over £100 – a great low price that's only been bested during Black Friday. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean features four different brushing modes and the pressure sensor will notify you when you're brushing too hard.

Google Pixel Watch 3: was £399 now £299 at Amazon With heart rate and exercise tracking, sleep monitoring, 24-hour battery life, and support for Wear OS 5, the Google Pixel Watch 3 is a seriously capable watch. This £100 discount brings it down to a record-low price, making it a great time to buy if you want a stylish and modern wearable.

Samsung Galaxy A26: was £299 now £249 at Amazon Here's Samsung's latest budget-friendly smartphone at a record-low price. Of course, it's not as powerful as the flagship S24 range, but if you just need a basic phone for everyday use, web browsing, social media, taking snaps and streaming video, then this is up to the job. Expect a few compromises in terms of performance and features, but know that you still get AI capabilities, a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen and a lengthy 17 hour battery life.