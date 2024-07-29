Quick! The Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) has just hit its lowest-ever price at Amazon
The iPad Air (M2) is powerful, stylish, and ideal for all your ambitions
Remember how Amazon Prime Day was going to offer the lowest prices for many products? Instead, we’ve just seen the Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) hit its best price yet only weeks after the big event. Currently, you can buy the Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) for $699.99 (was $799) at Amazon which is a fantastic price for the latest model.
A record low price for one of the best iPads out there, the Apple iPad Air (M2) is powerful enough to conduct video editing on the move, play some impressive console quality games like Resident Evil Village, or just enjoy a delightful experience as you browse online.
As mentioned, the Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) has never gone this low before. Previously, it’s dipped to around $730 which is a far cry from this big a price cut.
Today’s best Apple iPad Air (M2) deal
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2): was $799 now $699.99 at Amazon
The iPad Air is versatile with its Liquid Retina screen that looks stunning for all content. It has P3 wide color support along with True Tone and ultralow reflectivity so it's great even in bright sunlight. The M2 chipset is one you’ll see in many Apple laptops so it certainly packs a punch while other extras like good cameras and support for the Apple Pencil Pro all mean you won't lack for all the other essential tablet features.
In our Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2) review, we described it as “bigger, faster, and the best bet” for anyone seeking a larger tablet. It’s highly portable and well suited for artists thanks to its Apple Pencil Pro support, while using a Magic Keyboard turns it into a form of laptop that's powerful enough to more than cover most applications.
Annoyingly, there’s no wireless charging and the cameras haven’t been upgraded compared to the previous iPad Air, but these minor things don’t stop it from being one of the best tablets for most needs.
If you’re already part of the Apple ecosystem, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to use iPadOS while it blends seamlessly in with other devices like your MacBook or iPhone.
As always, there are other tablet deals currently available if you’d prefer something cheaper. Alternatively, you could seek out a different iPad deal but we’re fairly confident that the iPad Air (M2) will delight anyone who’s able to stretch their budget to it.
