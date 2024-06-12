Need an outdoor TV? Save $3,000 on Samsung's 75-inch The Terrace QLED TV

Outdoor TVs can entertain for hours, even on hot, sunny days on a patio. Thankfully, Samsung just slashed the price of one of its most highly-rated outdoor TVs in time for the summer. You can get the 75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV from the official Samsung website for $9,999.99 (was $13,249.99).

Outdoor TVs typically cost much more than indoor ones because of their brighter screens and weather-resistant builds. They have many of the same features as regular TVs but with beefier specs to perform in harsher weather and sun exposure. For context, the Terrace Full Sun TV costs more than double the price of the Partial Sun option for the same screen size. It's a couple thousand dollars less than the usual price, which counts as serious savings no matter how much of a price cut it is.

Today's best Samsung QLED 4K Outdoor TV deal

Samsung 75-Inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV: was $13,249.99 now $9,999.99 at Samsung

The Samsung The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV has everything a normal TV does and more. Its 1,500-plus nits of brightness easily outshine indoor counterparts, even though they share the same Quantum Dot technology and 4K HD that more precisely brightens details and vividly amplifies color contrast. Its IP56-rated, so there's no need to worry about weather.

The Terrace Full Sun TV came out in 2021, so it doesn't push the technological boundaries that 8K TVs and similarly equipped TVs do. However, its 1,500 nits of brightness and sun-protected screen support watching even under full sun exposure. Its 4K HD and Quantum Dot technology also highlight details more precisely than typical backlit frames and intensify color. The Terrace's IP56-rated body protects it from most dust and water, so you can leave it outside without worrying about rain. The built-in Tizen also makes it easier to stream content from popular subscriptions or talk to AI assistants.

Looking for a cheaper option? Try a projector instead of an outdoor TV. Of course, it matters on what you need the TV for. You might want to consult our "should I buy an outdoor TV" article before deciding it it's right for you. Also, in case you were thinking about it, you shouldn't use an indoor TV to watch outside.