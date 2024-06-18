LG's 27-inch UltraGear OLED gaming monitor just dropped to its lowest price ever

The LG UltraGear now offers OLED for an affordable price. You can get the LG 27-inch UltraGear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor at Amazon for $596.99 (was $999.99).

OLED monitors are in vogue because of their self-lighting pixels that fundamentally remove the backlighting issues that typical LED monitors have. The only downside is typically the price, which is why this LG deal is so important. This is the lowest price we've seen for the LG UltraGear OLED, and it dips much lower than previous lows (around $700).

Today's best LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor deal

LG 27" UltraGear OLED QHD Gaming Monitor: was $999.99 now $596.99 at Amazon

The 27-inch LG UltraGear OLED QHD gaming monitor flaunts a 1.5 million to 1 contrast ratio that basically ensures bold, brilliant color from virtually any angle. On top of that, the 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time that budget gaming monitors can only dream of competing with. Its current discount puts it at about the same price of non-OLED monitors with similar specs. In short, it's a deal that's hard to beat and one you might not see again for months.

The LG UltraGear gaming monitor has a QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED display with a 1.5 million to 1 contrast ratio that promises the boldest of blacks and the brightest of whites. Its speedy 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time should especially appeal to competitive gamers who demand lightning-fast updates during their gaming sessions. However, anyone can take advantage of faster response rates and times to lessen lag as much as possible, if not eliminate it altogether. You can also adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the monitor for better viewing and comfort.

In addition to the 27-inch OLED, LG has a 32-inch one for gamers that prefer a larger screen. We also have a list of best gaming monitors if you need other options to compare it to. If you'd prefer a larger monitor, we also have a list specifically for best ultrawide monitors outside of the standard 16:9 ratio.