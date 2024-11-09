ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from Kindle Colorsoft yellowing woes to our PS5 Pro review

Welcome to another quick hit of tech news courtesy of TechRadar's ICYMI, the column that condenses all of the week's big stories into one handy list so you can catch up on what you might have missed.

What do we have in store for you this week? Well, the task of getting our PlayStation 5 Pro, MacBook M4 and Kindle Colorsoft reviews in front of you dominated our time, and you can see what we thought of them all below, but they were far from the only interesting tech stories. There were also new product releases, some beta software tests and a couple of very tasty leaks to stay on top of, so read on and find out what happened.

7. DJI unveiled its cheapest-ever FPV goggles

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI unveiled the Goggles N3, its cheapest-ever FPV (First Person View) goggles for immersive drone flight. At less than half the price of the Goggles 3, they look like an excellent pairing with the Neo, DJI's cheapest-ever 4K drone with multiple flight control options, including FPV.

In fact, DJI has made a new DJI Neo Motion Fly More Combo, which includes the Goggles N3 plus additional batteries and charging hub, all for less than the pricier Goggles 3 alone.

Low price doesn't mean low quality, either – the Goggles N3 pack a crisp 1080p screen with an immersive 54-degree field of view, and can perform aerial acrobatics such as flips and rolls with a tilt of your head. They also boast DJI's latest O4 transmission, negligible 31ms latency and neat augmented reality features. At half the price of the Avata 2 with goggles, this new pairing opens up the adrenaline-fuelled world of FPV flight to a whole new audience.

6. iOS 18.2 beta showed us major Apple Intelligence upgrades

(Image credit: Apple / Future)

Apple Intelligence landed with iOS 18.1 but it isn’t quite as spectacular as everyone hoped it would be, largely because some of its most exciting features are currently unavailable. That could change soon, though, and the iOS 18.2 update beta has given us a taste of these missing features.

Genmoji is arguably the big one here. This allows users to create a custom emoji and we’ve already fallen in love with it, declaring it "the kind of feature that will instantly impact society and our online lives." That aside, the iOS 18.2 beta also includes ChatGPT being baked into Siri (though it’ll have restrictions for free users), and the arrival of Image Playground, which offers a more standard alternative to the best AI image generators than Genmoji does.

Beyond AI, 18.2 will bring new camera control tools, easier sharing of lost item information through the Find My service, and the first hints of Siri getting abilities to understand what’s on screen.

5. A leaked benchmark got us excited about the Samsung S25 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

Apple has long maintained bragging rights over Samsung when it comes to the sheer under-the-hood power of its smartphones, but 2025 could see a momentum shift in favor of the Android manufacturer.

According to a new report, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could be even more powerful than the iPhone 16 Pro Max, with the upcoming Android flagship having performed exceptionally well in early benchmark tests.

We’re all but certain that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood, and given that the likes of Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Honor have already confirmed that their respective flagships will use the same platform, the future looks extremely bright for Android fans.

4. Google leaked its Jarvis AI

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Oh dear! Jarvis, Google’s rumored AI agent that searches Chrome on your behalf, was accidentally leaked by the company itself earlier this week, popping up briefly in Chrome’s extension store before being swiftly removed.

While it didn't stick around for long, it gave us proof that this automated web browser – which Google describes as “a helpful companion that surfs the web with you” – is a real thing. The AI agent is expected to launch in December and will seemingly be able to surf the web, buy products, and even book flights on your behalf.

We're expecting plenty of these agents to spring up over the next few months, as companies try to innovate in the AI space; Anthropic has already released an automated agent to developers, and there also rumors that OpenAI could enter the mix, although we don’t have any information on what a ChatGPT AI agent could look like.

When will Jarvis appear for real? That's unclear, but if you’re excited at the prospect of AI doing mundane web browsing on your behalf, you might not have long to wait.

3. Amazon’s color Kindle got off to a rough start

(Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

We got our hands on the Kindle Colorsoft – awarding it four-and-a-half stars in our review – but we and others noticed that over time it started to develop a frustrating yellow tint at the bottom of its display.

Not every Colorsoft seems to be affected, and in our case the yellowing was not very noticeable, but that hasn’t prevented the store page from being flooded with negative reviews – with Amazon even calling those negative reviewers to learn more about the discoloration problem.

Amazon is still trying to implement whatever hardware or software fix it needs to, but if you already have a yellowed Colorsoft, the company has said it will offer you a refund or a replacement device.

2. We tested the PS5 Pro…

(Image credit: Sony)

The PS5 Pro is finally here and the good news is that it’s a fantastic console that offers an excellent gaming experience. It also introduces the wizardry of PSSR (that's Playstation Spectral Super Resolution, for the uninitiated). However, its price tag and lack of included disc drive really are hefty stings in its tail.

The graphical advancements offered by the PS5 Pro beautifully blend super-high levels of fidelity with fluid and smooth frame rates at the same time, and from our testing, can tangibly elevate the experience of playing games. The extra spec uplifts – such as Wi-Fi 7, an extra 2TB of storage, as well as boosts to non-enhanced PS5 and PS4 games – help to round out a premium package for those who want to be at the bleeding edge of console tech and desire the most performant console going.

All of which is great, but it’s nonetheless a bit of a hard sell for current PS5 users or anyone who's not, y'know, rich, because the advancements here are not truly transformational. Still, if you’re a PlayStation enthusiast and always want to get the most out of both performance and graphics then you'll love it.

1. …and we reviewed – and loved – the new M4 Macs, too

(Image credit: Apple)

We’ve also been testing the new M4-powered Macs from Apple – and it's fair to say that we're impressed. And then some…

For instance, our Apple iMac 24-inch review describes the new model as the “best all-in-one computer you can purchase”, a fact helped by its new more affordable price, while our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch review labeled the laptop “a pro-grade portable that impresses in every area.”

It’s no surprise then that both of those computers were awarded scores of 4.5/5 scores, but we want a step higher for the revamped Mac mini, awarding it one of our rare five-star reviews.

Per our Managing Editor of Core Tech Matt Hanson in our Apple Mac mini review, “Apple has made what was already the best small form factor PC even better thanks to a more compact design, and it packs the new M4 and M4 Pro chips – all while offering incredible value for money as well. I can't recommend this Mac enough.”