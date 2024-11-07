Google TV will require more RAM for future upgrades – which might leave older TVs and streaming boxes behind

Google TV will need 2GB of RAM in new TVs and related hardware

Android TV is unchanged with a 1GB minimum spec

It won't affect your current streamer in the short term

One of the most common criticisms of Google TV is that it isn't always very smooth on more modestly priced televisions. That's largely because Google's system requirements aren't very demanding, so a TV can meet the minimum spec with some pretty unimpressive components. That's about to change, though, which is good news for new buyers but a possible worry for existing owners.

As Android Authority reports, Google has submitted a change to the Android open-source project regarding Google TV minimum requirements. The change says that the minimum RAM must be 2GB, which is more than the RAM in the Chromecast with Google TV.

What does this change mean for your TV or streaming device?

Right now, it won't have any effect at all. But going forward, it could be an issue because if there's one thing we've learned in the decades we've been covering hardware, it's that when you up the hardware spec, the software becomes more demanding very soon afterward.

That's one reason why identical versions of iOS or Android can run so differently on different models of the same devices: the newer ones have more horsepower, and the operating system tends to be optimized for the newer spec rather than the oldest devices.

For most budget devices, Android TV may be the preferred OS since it only needs 1GB of RAM. Google's approval process also seems more generous, and Android Authority points out that we're only just seeing more projectors get approved for Google TV. Still, there are tons of Android TV ones available.

It's unclear whether the change is already in effect or if Google is phasing it in at a later date, but we should see TVs reflecting the change very soon.

