Get over $100 off Philips Hue Festavia lights with this epic Black Friday deal – just in time for Christmas

The official Philips Hue Black Friday sale has finally arrived in the US, with huge savings on smart lights. There's up to 40% off selected bulbs and fittings, but for me the best deal this year is the Philips Hue Festavia 500 LED string for just $251.99 (was $359.99). Shorter strings are also available, with the 250 LED string now down to $159.99 (was $219.99) and the 100 LED string reduced to only $83.99 (was $119.99).

The Festavia string lights feature Philips Hue White & Color Ambiance LEDs, which means each one can be set to one of 16 million colors. You can also take your pick from an extensive gallery of pre-made effects and animations (including warm candle effects and twinkling stars), or sync them to music for Christmas parties.

Today's best Philips Hue Festavia deal

Philips Hue Festavia 500 LED String: was $359.99 now $251.99 at philips-hue.com There's over $100 off this set of Festavia smart string lights in the Philips Hue Black Friday sale – a massive saving just in time for Christmas. Set them to twinkle and sparkle on your tree, glow like candles, or pulse in time with your holiday music. The choice is yours, and the price is fantastic.

Why choose Festavia lights?

Philips Hue Festavia lights are always popular, particularly around this time of year, and the shorter strings (ideal for trees) have a tendency to sell out fast. so it's a good idea to grab a set while you can.

Festavia lights aren't just for Christmas, either – they can also be used as white lights the rest of the time to add a touch of interest to anywhere in your home. Try fitting them around a reading nook or in a bedroom, and use a preset scene to adjust the light temperature automatically to suit the time of day.

You don't need to buy a separate Philips Hue Bridge Wi-Fi hub to use them, either – just install the Philips Hue Bluetooth app on your phone and get connected. For more details, check our our guide to the Philips Hue Bridge: what is it and how important is it.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US