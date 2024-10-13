Save up to $700 on the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus when you trade-in

Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab models are set to ship later this month, however, pre-orders are available starting now with some discounts thrown in for any who can take advantage. The standout offer is available direct from the manufacturer, where you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus from $299.99 (was $999.99) with a trade-in – and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus costs $999.99 upfront for the least expensive package with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, though you can pay $120 more for a version with double the storage up to 512GB. The chance to get 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, which could help work on the go, doesn't hurt either. It costs $200 on its own, so that's $100 off.

Note that Samsung's promo advertises up to $800 trade-in credit, but a maximum of $700 applies to the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus because of the rebate limits on eligible trade-in devices. The $700 credit if available with a Galaxy S9 Ultra trade but you don't have to have the latest tablet to get a discount. Even a first-generation iPad can subtract $200 from your total.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus: up to $700 trade-in credit and 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is up for pre-order on Samsung's official site and while the manufacturer isn't slashing prices just yet, it is offering trade-in credit up to $700. That means you can pay as little as $299.99 for the new tablet. There's 50% off the Book Cover Keyboard Slim, too, which is great if you already planned on buying the attachable keyboard to work on the go as it saves you $100. With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, you can expect a bright screen, speedy processing, and an S Pen as part of the package. It offers two storage options: one with 256GB of storage and another with 512GB. Both run on 12GB of RAM and include an NPU to support Galaxy AI.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus measures 12.4 inches diagonally across its screen a supports resolutions up to 2800 x 1752. It uses Samsung's signature Dynamic AMOLED 2X technology, which flaunts a 120Hz refresh rate and high brightness for a smooth and vibrant display.

The battery life, when used for low-level tasks like watching videos, can last up to 16 hours. The new Galaxy Tab S10 Plus processor also supports Galaxy AI and includes features that make it easier to use with the new tablet. Like the S9 family, it includes an S Pen that can help with taking notes or managing applications.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is the mid-range option in Samsung's new tablet generation. There isn't a standard Galaxy Tab S10 like there have been in past years for the S9 and S8. That said, it outperforms the S9 Plus in Samsung's CPU, GPU, and NPU testing, so it's meant to replace the S9 Plus rather than the standard S9.

If you're looking for lighter fare, you might want to check out more of the cheapest Samsung tablet deals available now.