Don't miss this Apple iPad back to its record-low price at Amazon

You don't always need the latest tech to get good results. This Apple iPad 10.2 is a great example of an older but capable tablet that's well worth picking up as it's back down to its lowest-ever price once again. If you head to Amazon you can now get the Apple iPad 10.2 for $199 (was $329).

This deal saves more than $100 on 9th generation iPad. It's nearly three years old now and a slightly larger 10.9-inch version was more recently released. That said, its age isn't necessarily a drawback if you don't need the flashy new features like AI or Face ID in the latest devices. If you're satisfied with a solid everyday device that still holds up in quality, this might be the budget tablet bargain of the month.

Today's best Apple iPad deal

Apple iPad 10.2: was $329 now $199 at Amazon

The 2021 iPad model might not be the newest, but it still holds up as a reasonable tablet for this record-low price. It features a 10.2-inch retina display with Apple's signature True Tone, which adjusts the lighting based on the color temperature of your environment. The 9th gen iPad also flaunts all-day battery life and compatibility with older iPad accessories like the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard. This model includes 64GB of storage.

The 2021 iPad model only comes in silver or gray with 64GB of storage and wi-fi capabilities. Apple originally offered variations with more storage, but those packages aren't currently available on Amazon. Despite those limitations, it still flaunts the features that made it a revolutionary product at the time of its release.

In our iPad 10.2 (2021) review, we praised the cost-to-value ratio, improved selfie camera, and new True Tone display introduced in this generation model. The 10.2-inch retina display is one of the first to use True Tone, an Apple feature that adjusts the display based on the lighting in your environment. It also features Touch ID, all-day battery life, and compatibility with Apple accessories like the Apple Pencil (1st gen) and smart keyboard. Unfortunately, newer accessories aren't compatible.

