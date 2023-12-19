The discount on my favorite iPad just got better in time to make you the hero of holiday gift-giving

You may have noticed that Apple didn’t release an iPad this year, meaning the latest entries amongst our pick of the best iPads all herald from 2022. We're due a refresh next year but if you're in the market now, these latest offerings just aren't a great value. For a better deal, I'd recommend the fourth-generation iPad Air from 2020.

It's like the more recent tenth-generation 10.9-inch iPad, but better. Admittedly, you lose a couple of years of OS updates, the front camera's not as sharp, and you get 4G instead of 5G cellular. In every other regard, the Air is the smarter slate, and right now it's now even more affordable than it was back during Black Friday.

Want the same modern iPad design but in more colors? Go for the Air. The same A14 Bionic chip and USB-C connectivity? The Air has those as well. Which has the better display, with a fully laminated anti-reflective panel that supports a wider color gamut? You guessed it, the Air again.

In fact, the fourth-gen Air also lords superior (second-generation) Apple Pencil support over the newer base iPad, compatibility with the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio, a notably thinner and lighter form, and yet still promises the same ten-hour battery life as the newer iPad.

Read on for the best value deals on the fourth-gen iPad Air across the US and UK, and if it still doesn't meet your needs, head onto our general best iPad deals roundup for more.

Best iPad Air (2020) deal in the US

4th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB, WiFi): was $599 now $379 on Amazon

Pricing refers to the baseline 64GB WiFi-only model, but there are discounts across all five colorways of 2020 iPad Air, as well as storage and cellular configurations. This is a whisker away from its all-time low of $374, so shouldn't be missed.

Best iPad Air (2020) deal in the UK

4th-gen Apple iPad Air (64GB, WiFi, refurbished): was £579 now £387.10 on Amazon

Pricing refers to the baseline 64GB WiFi-only model, but there are discounts across all five colorways of 2020 iPad Air, as well as storage and cellular configurations. Pricing has dropped significantly since Black Friday, making this the lowest we've seen on this slate to date.

