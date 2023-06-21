Am I reading this right? Kindle Paperwhite down to AU$199 ahead of Prime Day
A 20% discount makes the best Kindle worth the splurge
When it comes to Kindle ereaders, the Paperwhites have always been popular. However, the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 version is, hands down, the best so far. It's bigger and better than the older models in more ways than one – so much so that's its TechRadar's pick of the best Kindle and has found a place in our best ereader guide as well.
So if you're after an upgrade on your existing Kindle or just looking for your first ereader, the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is now 20% off, bringing the price of the 8GB (base) model down to just AU$199.
While this discount makes the ereader worth it, it's not the lowest price on the device. It has dropped to AU$167, which was during Black Friday in November 2022. While we can hope it gets that cheap – or cheaper still – when Amazon Prime Day 2023 comes calling, there are no guarantees. So if this price point suits you, it's a good ereader to consider.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2021)
Was:
AU$249
Now: AU$199 on Amazon
Overview: The Paperwhite is no longer a 6-inch ereader. The latest model is a decently-sized 6.8-inch E Ink tablet that gives you more screen real estate. It also has a bigger battery so can read for longer between charges and has faster page turns than older models. It was the first Kindle to get the now-standard USB-C charging port, so topping up is quicker too. Adjustable warm light and waterproofing are also on board.
Key features: 6.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 screen, 300ppi resolution, 8GB storage, 17-LED front light, IPX8 waterproofing, Wi-Fi + Bluetooth connectivity, USB-C port.
Product launched: October 2021
Price history: Amazon discounts its Kindles quite often through a calendar year, but we typically see the lowest prices during the major sales of Prime Day and Black Friday. The Kindle Paperwhite 2021 was at its lowest (AU$167) in November 2022, and was AU$169 for Prime Day in July 2022.
Price comparison: JB Hi-Fi: AU$199 | The Good Guys: AU$199
Review consensus: TechRadar and its sister sites agree that the Kindle Paperwhite's current model is a great ereader. While it's a little hard to justify over the Kobo Libra 2 at full price from a value perspective, it's a great ereader if you're already embedded into Amazon's ecosystem.
TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom’s Guide: ★★★★½ | Laptop Mag: ★★★★
All buying options:
Kindle Paperwhite 8GB: AU$199 (20% off)
Kindle Paperwhite 16GB: AU$219 (19% off)
KIndle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32GB): AU$249 (17% off)
Buy it if: You've already got subscriptions to either Prime Reading or Kindle Unlimited. You can also use it to listen to audiobooks on Kindle Unlimited and Audible too.
Don't buy if: You want to use and operate your ereader in one hand, for which you'd want page-turn buttons. Also, if you want to save money on ebooks and borrow from a local public library, you'll need to consider a Kobo ereader.
While we're spruiking the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite model, note that the other Paperwhite options are also discounted, just by lesser degrees. The 16GB Paperwhite gets a 19% discount in case you need more storage than 8GB and, if you want to up the ante further, then the Signature Edition not only gets you 32GB of internal storage but also wireless charging capabilities in the bargain for 17% off.
