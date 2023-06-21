Am I reading this right? Kindle Paperwhite down to AU$199 ahead of Prime Day

When it comes to Kindle ereaders, the Paperwhites have always been popular. However, the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 version is, hands down, the best so far. It's bigger and better than the older models in more ways than one – so much so that's its TechRadar's pick of the best Kindle and has found a place in our best ereader guide as well.

So if you're after an upgrade on your existing Kindle or just looking for your first ereader, the latest Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is now 20% off, bringing the price of the 8GB (base) model down to just AU$199.

While this discount makes the ereader worth it, it's not the lowest price on the device. It has dropped to AU$167, which was during Black Friday in November 2022. While we can hope it gets that cheap – or cheaper still – when Amazon Prime Day 2023 comes calling, there are no guarantees. So if this price point suits you, it's a good ereader to consider.

While we're spruiking the 8GB Kindle Paperwhite model, note that the other Paperwhite options are also discounted, just by lesser degrees. The 16GB Paperwhite gets a 19% discount in case you need more storage than 8GB and, if you want to up the ante further, then the Signature Edition not only gets you 32GB of internal storage but also wireless charging capabilities in the bargain for 17% off.