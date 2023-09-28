AMD Ryzen 8000 CPUs could make an appearance in tablets early next year
I can't wait!
After many months spent shrouded in mystery, it looks like AMD’s Ryzen 8000 processors are coming to tablets early next year.
The processors have been surrounded by rumors and leaks, but now we finally have confirmation in the form of a product reveal - though it’s not technically the chips themselves being revealed. Shenzhen-based manufacturer Minisforum, best known for its super-compact desktop PCs, has announced the V3 - the world’s first Ryzen 8000-powered tablet, set to land next year.
According to HardwareTimes, the APUs will be relying on existing Zen 4 core architecture and will be a refresh of the Ryzen 7000 ‘Phoenix’ family, rather than a proper jump forward to AMD’s planned Zen 5 architecture. The tablet will apparently run Windows 11 and will include an RDNA 3.5 iGPU and XDNA engine to accelerate AI workloads, although it’s not likely to be a true powerhouse when it comes to machine learning tasks.
Mini to the max
From what we know so far, the V3 tablet has a very sleek and professional design, with a 14-inch QHD+ display offering a speedy refresh rate of 165Hz. The tablet has Windows Hello support for facial recognition, a 2-megapixel front camera, and a 5-megapixel rear camera.
HardwareTimes notes that the new Ryzen chips (codenamed ‘Hawk Point’) used in the V3 will come at two different rated TDPs, 22W and 28W - however, it’s unclear at this point whether that means two completely different APUs or simply two rated power levels for one chip. The tablets look promising and if they do come to fruition they look like they would be great professional devices.
You might also like...
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Muskaan is TechRadar’s UK-based Computing writer. She has always been a passionate writer and has had her creative work published in several literary journals and magazines. Her debut into the writing world was a poem published in The Times of Zambia, on the subject of sunflowers and the insignificance of human existence in comparison.
Growing up in Zambia, Muskaan was fascinated with technology, especially computers, and she's joined TechRadar to write about the latest GPUs, laptops and recently anything AI related. If you've got questions, moral concerns or just an interest in anything ChatGPT or general AI, you're in the right place.
Muskaan also somehow managed to install a game on her work MacBook's Touch Bar, without the IT department finding out (yet).
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Cat Bussell