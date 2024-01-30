How to watch Six Nations 2024: live stream every game online

Six Nations free live streams 2024

Six Nations live streams are FREE to watch on either BBC or ITV in the UK. Traveling outside the UK? Use a VPN to watch Six Nations 2024 from anywhere. Full details on how to watch Six Nations 2024 from anywhere just below.

Six Nations 2024 preview

The Six Nations immediately after a World Cup tends to defy most predictions, so while France and reigning champions Ireland – who get the tournament underway on Friday – are the front-runners for the Championship Trophy, try not to be too surprised if neither of them ends up taking the spoils.

For every single team is at the start of a new cycle, and the reboot has been exacerbated by retirements and withdrawals. Italy are the only team to have retained their captain from 12 months ago, though they're also the only team with a new head coach.

Antoine Dupont and Owen Farrell have switched their focus to other competitions, Louis Rees-Zammit has stepped away from the sport entirely, while Six Nations stalwarts Johnny Sexton, Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar have all hung up their boots.

This is very much the dawn of a new era, meaning that every coach has a clean slate to work with. That should be liberating for Wales and England, who have fallen well below the required standard in recent years, though the draw has been kind to France and Scotland, who get to play the majority of their most daunting fixtures on home turf.

Here's where to watch Six Nations 2024 live streams wherever you are – starting with how to watch the Six Nations for FREE in the UK/Ireland.

How to watch a FREE Six Nations live stream in the UK

As ever, rugby fans in the UK can watch the Six Nations for FREE – both on traditional TV and online. TV: Coverage is shared between ITV and the BBC, while S4C offers Welsh-language coverage of every Wales game. The BBC is showing one game from each round. Every other game will be on ITV. Online: Whether live or on catch-up, you can get a free Six Nations live stream via the ITVX and BBC iPlayer websites and mobile apps. If you're outside the UK but want to tap into your usual coverage, check out out this 30-day ExpressVPN trial and follow the instructions below. ITV and BBC are free services, though in order to use them you need to be in possession of a valid UK TV licence, as these cover digital content consumption too.

How to watch Six Nations rugby from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your usual coverage of the Six Nations, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Six Nations live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Six Nations 2024 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

How to watch Six Nations FREE online in Ireland

Rugby fans in Ireland are among the luckiest in the world, as every Six Nations game will be shown live for FREE both on TV and online. Coverage is split between RTÉ (8 games) and Virgin Media (7 games). Anyone in Ireland can access a free RTÉ live stream on RTÉ Player, and a free Virgin Media live stream on Virgin Media Player, each of which works across a wide range of devices. Outside of Ireland right now? Watch Six Nations rugby online just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

How to stream Six Nations rugby in the US without cable

Every 2024 Six Nations game is being shown on both Peacock TV and CNBC in the US. Peacock costs just $5.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $11.99 a month for commercial-free coverage. OTT streaming service Fubo carries CNBC and more than 100 additional channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $79.99 a month after a FREE 7-day Fubo trial. If you subscribe to Peacock, Fubo or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

How to live strean Six Nations 2024 in Australia

Stan Sport is the place to watch the 2024 Six Nations in Australia, with the streaming service showing every match ad-free. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Six Nations live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, as per the instructions above.

How to watch Six Nations: live stream in New Zealand

Live Six Nations coverage in New Zealand comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. Fortunately, the monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

How to live stream Six Nations rugby in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the place to watch Six Nations rugby in Canada, with a subscription costing CA$29.99 a month or $199.99 a year. Away from home? No problem. Use a VPN to watch Six Nations on DAZN while abroad. Not only do you get every Six Nations 2024 game, but DAZN is also the home of NFL in Canada, as well as the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Champions League, Europa League and EFL Championship soccer! It also comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices).

2024 Six Nations odds and favourites

Ahead of the tournament France are the odds-on favourites for Six Nations glory, according to the sportsbooks, with Ireland the next-most fancied team, and everybody else (at least) a relative long shot:

2024 Six Nations full squads

ENGLAND

Forwards: Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers), Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Alex Coles (Northampton Saints), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Theo Dan (Saracens), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Ben Earl (Saracens), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears), Jamie George (Saracens), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers), Nick Isiekwe (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Tom Pearson (Northampton Saints), Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby)

Backs: Oscar Beard (Harlequins), Danny Care (Harlequins), Elliot Daly (Saracens), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs), George Ford (Sale Sharks), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Ollie Lawrence (Bath Rugby), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben Spencer (Bath Rugby), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers)

FRANCE

Forwards: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle), Sebastien Taofifenua (Toulon), Dorian Aldegheri (Toulouse), Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Thomas Laclayat (Racing 92), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Peato Mauvaka (Toulouse), Gaetan Barlot (Castres), Emmanuel Meafou (Toulouse), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Cameron Woki (Racing 92), Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Francais), Matthias Halagahu (Toulon), Gregory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Francois Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Esteban Abadie (Toulon), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle)

Backs: Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Maxime Lucu (Bordeaux-Begles), Antoine Gibert (Racing 92), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Begles), Jonathan Danty (La Rochelle), Nicolas Depoortere (Bordeaux-Begles), Gael Fickou (Racing 92), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Begles), Emilien Gailleton (Pau), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Begles), Damian Penaud (Bordeaux-Belges), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulon), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse)

IRELAND

Forwards: Thomas Ahern (Munster), Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Oli Jager (Munster)*, Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Jeremy Loughman (Munster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O’Mahony (Munster), Tom O’Toole (Ulster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Tom Stewart (Ulster), Nick Timoney (Ulster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Harry Byrne (Leinster), Craig Casey (Munster), Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), Jordan Larmour (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Stuart McCloskey (Ulster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

ITALY

Forwards: Pietro Ceccarelli (Perpignan), Danilo Fischetti (Zebre Parma), Matteo Nocera (Zebre Parma), Luca Rizzoli (Zebre Parma), Mirco Spagnolo (Benetton Rugby), Giosuè Zilocchi (Benetton Rugby), Gianmarco Lucchesi (Benetton Rugby), Marco Manfredi (Zebre Parma), Giacomo Nicotera (Benetton Rugby), Niccolò Cannone (Benetton Rugby), Edoardo Iachizzi (Benetton Rugby), Federico Ruzza (Benetton Rugby), Andrea Zambonin (Zebre Parma), Lorenzo Cannone (Benetton Rugby), Riccardo Favretto (Benetton Rugby), Alessandro Izekor (Benetton Rugby), Michele Lamaro (Benetton Rugby), Sebastian Negri (Benetton Rugby), Ross Vintcent (Exeter), Manuel Zuliani (Benetton Rugby)

Backs: Alessandro Garbisi (Benetton Rugby), Martin Page-Relo (Lyon), Stephen Varney (Gloucester), Tommaso Allan (Perpignan), Paolo Garbisi (Montpellier), Juan Ignacio Brex (Benetton Rugby), Tommaso Menoncello (Benetton Rugby), Federico Mori (Bayonne), Marco Zanon (Benetton Rugby), Pierre Bruno (Zebre Parma), Ange Capuozzo (Toulouse), Monty Ioane (Lyon), Simone Gesi (Zebre Parma), Lorenzo Pani (Zebre Parma)

SCOTLAND

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh Rugby) Josh Bayliss (Bath Rugby), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors), Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby), Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Alec Hepburn (Exeter Chiefs), Will Hurd (Leicester Tigers), Johnny Matthews (Glasgow Warriors), WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Glen Young (Edinburgh Rugby)

Backs: Adam Hastings (Gloucester Rugby), Ben Healy (Edinburgh Rugby), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Darcy Graham (Edinburgh Rugby), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse), Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), Harry Paterson (Edinburgh Rugby), Ali Price (Edinburgh Rugby), Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby), Arron Reed (Sale Sharks), Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Bath Rugby), Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), Ben White (Toulon)

WALES

Forwards: Corey Domachowski (Cardiff Rugby), Kemsley Mathias (Scarlets), Gareth Thomas (Ospreys), Elliot Dee (Dragons), Ryan Elias (Scarlets), Evan Lloyd (Cardiff Rugby), Keiron Assiratti (Cardiff Rugby), Leon Brown (Dragons), Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby), Adam Beard (Ospreys), Dafydd Jenkins (Exeter Chiefs), Will Rowlands (Racing 92), Teddy Williams (Cardiff Rugby), Taine Basham (Dragons), James Botham (Cardiff Rugby), Alex Mann (Cardiff Rugby), Mackenzie Martin (Cardiff Rugby), Tommy Reffell (Leicester Tigers), Aaron Wainwright (Dragons)

Backs: Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Kieran Hardy (Scarlets), Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby), Sam Costelow (Scarlets), Cai Evans (Dragons), Ioan Lloyd (Scarlets), Mason Grady (Cardiff Rugby), George North (Ospreys), Joe Roberts (Scarlets), Nick Tompkins (Saracens), Owen Watkin (Ospreys), Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby), Rio Dyer (Dragons), Tom Rogers (Scarlets), Cameron Winnett (Cardiff Rugby)

Brian O'Driscoll on the 2024 Six Nations...

Q&A with Brian O'Driscoll

Who do you think will win the Six Nations and why?

"I think France will win this year’s Six Nations. Their club teams have been largely impressive across European competition and they have unfinished business in righting the wrongs of an early exit from the Rugby World Cup."

Which players are you looking forward to watching?

"Tommy Freeman has been in scintillating form for Northampton Saints so can he convert that into the white of England? And where will that be, on the wing or in the centre?"

Who are the dark horses?

"Scotland have the most to prove after a RWC group stage exit with arguably their most talented group of players for many years. Having France and England at home after an opening away win to Wales would put them in a strong position. The first game up is always so vital towards building momentum."

Which matches are you particularly looking forward to, and why?

"France vs Ireland on the opening weekend in Marseille is a tasty fixture. Both sides losing key men to retirement (Sexton) and France 7’s (Dupont) makes it extra interesting as to who can fill their void. Win that and there’s a title up for grabs, lose and you’re up against the ropes immediately."

2024 Six Nations tickets - where to buy

Six Nations key insights

Who won the last Six Nations in 2023? Ireland enter Six Nations 2024 as defending champions. Their victory a year ago was the team's first in four years. It was their 15th overall title, and came with a 13th Triple Crown and 4th Grand Slam, though it was extra special because for the first time ever, they got to lift the Championship Trophy in Dublin. France, who'd entered the tournament as reigning champions, finished second, courtesy of a solitary defeat to Ireland in Round 2.

What is the format of the Six Nations? Taking place each year from the first weekend of February and usually concluding around mid-March, the Six Nations is contested by the international sides of France, England, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales. Every team plays each of the other five once, with home advantage alternating each year, giving a total of 15 games per championship. A win earns four points, while a draw earns both teams two points. The losing team receives no points, however a bonus point can be picked up by a team regardless of whether win, lose or draw, as long as they score four or more tries in a game. Losing sides can also pick up two bonus points if they score four tries or more and lose by a margin of seven points or fewer. The team with the most points wins the Championship Trophy, and five victories earns the ultra-prestigious Grand Slam accolade.

Who has won the most Six Nations championships in history? England have the most Six Nations titles in the tournament's current format. They've won the Championship Trophy seven times, with Wales and France close behind on six apiece, followed by Ireland on five. However, the tournament has worn several guises over the years. It started out as the Home Nations in 1883, before becoming the Five Nations in 1910, returning to its previous state again in 1932, expanding to Five Nations again in 1940, and eventually growing to Six Nations in 2000. England have won 29 overall titles, one more than Wales. France have won 18, Ireland 15 and Scotland 14.

Watch Under-20s Six Nations 2024

Where can I watch the U20 Six Nations? You can watch coverage of the Under-20s Six Nations rugby tournament, which begins on February 2, on BBC iPlayer in the UK. It can be streamed on FloRugby in the United States. Use a VPN to unblock your local stream when abroad.

