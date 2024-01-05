How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online and stream every episode from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online

Season 16 premieres Friday, January 5 on MTV, and cord-cutters can watch episodes online with a subscription to Sling or Fubo. Canadian viewers will find new episodes on Crave, WOW is the show’s home for UK fans, while Stan is the place for Drag Race in Australia. Currently away from home? Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 from anywhere now.

The latest season of Drag Race is sure to be spectacular as Mama Ru, Michelle Visage, and 14 brand-new queens celebrate fifteen years of the Emmy Award-winning show. Promising “Gags. Feels. Looks. Stars. And so many twists,” read our guide below for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online and catch every runway look and death drop from anywhere in the world.

The hit franchise has gone on to slay the reality TV competition since debuting in 2009, becoming a global phenomenon that’s spawned over a dozen international versions and numerous spin-offs – and it's still going strong!

Now RuPaul and Michelle Visage are back to put another group of talented queens through their paces in their bid to find "American’s Next Drag Superstar." And they've got some very special guests to help them, including Academy Award-winner Charlize Theron, fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar.

Season 16 will introduce us to the unique drag stylings of some incredible performers. Geneva Karr will be the first Mexican queen to appear on the OG show, while Nymphia Wind has a flair for the absurd and a huge fan following dubbed "Banana Believers." They’ll face tough competition from 26-year-old Amanda Tori Meating, Miami's Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, and Xunami Muse, who is – you guessed it! – the drag daughter of season 13's Kandy Muse.

So, get ready for the most gag-worthy season yet as 14 fierce queens fight to snatch the crown and take home a life-changing $200,000. Just read on below, where our guide will explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online from anywhere now.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online from anywhere

If you’re away from home when the latest season of RuPaul’s Drag Race airs, you’ll be unable to watch new episodes live or on-demand due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN allows you to stream online, no matter where in the world you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home. And ExpressVPN is the no. 1-rated provider you can get right now.

Use a VPN to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 from anywhere:

Is RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 on Netflix?

As was the case with the previous season, RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 is not dropping on Netflix UK. Only season 12 and 13 are available to stream here right now.

Instead, fans based in the UK will need to turn to WOW Presents Plus for the new season. More on this below...

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online in the US

Get ready to sissy that walk because Drag Race is back! Season 16 will debut on Friday, January 5 at 8pm ET/PT (7pm CT) on MTV, with new episodes broadcast every week at the same time. Watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 without cable If you don't have MTV on cable, you can still tune in via an over-the-top streaming service, and there are plenty to choose from. As well as Sling, above, there are some other cable-free options worth considering: Fubo costs more than Sling but has a more complete offering, with well over a 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN from $74.99 a month. Better still, it also offers a FREE 7-day Fubo trial. Philo is an affordable cable alternative. Philo costs $25 per month and brings over 60 cable channels including MTV. It also has a 7-day free trial. You can also watch MTV through streaming service Paramount Plus, which costs from just $5.99 a month. There's also a 7-day FREE trial available for new subscribers first too. Outside of the US? Simply grab a VPN and follow our guide above to stream RuPaul just like you would at home.

How to watch RuPaul's Drag Race season 16 FREE online in Canada

Canadians can catch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 from Friday, January 5 on Crave, with episodes airing weekly at 9.30pm ET/6.30pm PT. If you don't have cable, you’ll want to look at the services' in-house streaming alternatives. A subscription to Crave costs CA$4.99 or CA$14.99 a month (plus tax) for the ad-supported Basic and Standard plans respectively, or you can pay £19.99 a month to enjoy an ad-free experience. New subscribers get a 7-day FREE trial too! Not in Canada right now? To avoid missing out on Ru's latest season, download a VPN as per our guide above.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 online in the UK

UK fans can catch all the eleganza extravaganza on WOW Presents Plus, the self-dubbed "official streamer of all things drag". New season 16 episodes will drop every Saturday from January 6 at around 2am GMT. In the UK, a subscription to WOW Presents Plus costs either £4.33 a month or £43.38 a year. But, if you’re heading abroad during season 16, note that you can still access your favourite streaming services by using a VPN.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 FREE in Australia

Stan is the home of RuPaul’s Drag Race in Australia. So you’ll find new season 16 episodes arriving here every Saturday, beginning from January 6. At the time of writing it isn't clear what time new episodes will arrive, but it's likely to be 1pm AEDT or later. You can take advantage of the Stan 30-day FREE trial to watch at least some of the episodes without paying a thing. While you're there, you'll find plenty more cracking TV series, Hollywood blockbusters and Stan Originals too, plus UEFA Champions League football via Stan Sport. Prices start from $10 per month. You can access Stan on smart TVs, games consoles, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Fetch, Telstra TV and through your mobile, laptop and tablet too. If you're outside Australia and want to tune into your Stan account and service, you can use one of the best VPNs and watch the coverage from abroad.

