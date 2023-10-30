Paris Masters live stream 2023: how to watch tennis online from anywhere

Watch Paris Masters live stream 2023

Amazon Prime Video is showing the 2023 Paris Masters in the UK. New subscribers can watch the whole tournament using the 30-day free trial. beIN Sports is the broadcaster in Australia, which also offers a free trial. In the US, the Paris Masters is on the Tennis Channel. It's TSN in Canada, and Sky Sport in New Zealand. Scroll down for full details on how to watch Paris Masters tennis wherever you are.

Paris Masters 2023 preview

Seven weeks since he walked out of the Arthur Ashe Stadium holding the US Open trophy for the fourth time, world number one and arguably the greatest men's player of all time (a debate for another time!) Novak Djokovic is back in action at the 2023 Paris Masters on Tuesday, October 31.

Unsurprisingly for a player so dominant over the last decade or so, the Serb also has the best all-time record at this indoor tournament that takes place at the Accor Arena in Bercy. With a stunning six titles to his name since 2009, the next best record here is Marat Safin with three wins.

Despite all that, it isn't cut and dried that things will necessarily go the 36-year-old's way this week. For starters, he's coming off that nearly two-month layoff from competitive action. Even 24-time Grand Slam champions need a little time to acclimatize themselves back on court. And don't forget that Novak was shocked in last year's final by the then-teenaged Holger Rune.

The Norwegian youngster will be among a top-class field all looking for a big performance in Paris with only a handful of tournaments left ahead of the 2023 ATP Finals. Carlos Alcaraz, Wimbledon finalist Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and former champions Daniil Medvedev and Karen Khachanov are all among the seeds.

Keep reading for all the information you need to watch Paris Masters 2023 live streams where you are, with FREE access available in the UK thanks to Amazon Prime Video. You'll also find the tournament schedule at the bottom of the page.

Today's best Paris Masters games (Oct 30)

Andy Murray vs Alex de Minair (Centre Court) – 8am ET / 12pm GMT

(Centre Court) – 8am ET / 12pm GMT Taylor Fritz vs Sebastian Baez (Centre Court) – 12.15pm ET / 4.15pm GMT

How to watch Paris Masters 2023: live stream tennis for free in the UK

Try Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Streaming giant Amazon has the rights to broadcast this ATP tennis tournament in the UK, so Prime Video members can live stream Paris Masters action as part of their plan. Play typically starts at 10am GMT each morning. You can live stream the tennis on Amazon Prime Video on the website and on its app for Android, iOS, Fire TV, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Roku, Samsung, Sony and LG Smart TVs. Not a subscriber? Prime Video costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year, and – as well as the tennis – you get access to Amazon's full streaming library of TV shows and films, as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders in the UK and numerous other perks. Plus, new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage and free one-day delivery during that time. Away from the UK but still want to watch the tennis on your Prime Video account? Download and install a VPN to watch as if you were back in the UK.

How to watch Paris Masters tennis from outside your country

We've got all the TV channel and online streaming information you need further down this article for tennis fans in countries like the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand with full Paris Masters 2023 live stream details.

But if you're travelling overseas and you try to watch your domestic stream, you'll soon find a problem – geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad, which is a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

Thankfully, by downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a Paris Masters live stream from anywhere:

How to use a VPN to watch tennis

Getting started with a a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - the best service you can get right now is ExpressVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open your VPN, go to 'choose location' and select an appropriate sever. So it would be 'UK' for Amazon Prime Video.

3. Head to the broadcaster's stream - visit your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - Amazon Prime Video for UK tennis fans abroad.

How to watch Paris Masters 2023: live stream in the US

The aptly named Tennis Channel is where to watch Paris Masters 2023 coverage (and plenty of other ATP tournaments) in the US. Play starts at 6am ET / 3am PT each day, and later as we reach semi-final and final stages. Many cable providers carry the Tennis Channel, so if yours does then you're good to go. How to watch Paris Masters without cable: Not got cable? There are plenty of other ways to stream Paris Masters 2023 tennis. For starters, there's Tennis Channel Plus, where the only current subscription option is the $109.99 per year annual plan. If you prefer a TV package that offers more than just tennis, Sling TV is one of the most affordable OTT services available. For $11 a month, you can add the Tennis Channel to any standard Sling TV plan (prices from $40 per month) thanks to its Sports Extra add-on. Fubo is another great option, though you need its $84.99 Elite plan to get the Tennis Channel included alongside 200+ others. New customers can give Fubo a try with its FREE 7-day trial. And to access your domestic sports coverage when overseas, don't forget that you can use a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall.

How to live stream Paris Masters 2023 and watch tennis online in Canada

TSN has the rights to show Paris Masters tennis in Canada, with play starting at 6am ET / 3am PT each morning. Most of the major singles action will take place across linear TSN channels. So if you get TSN as part of your cable package, you can watch on TV or log in with your cable details to watch Paris Masters live streams online. Alternatively for cable cutters, TSN+ is also showing the action. It costs just $8 a month or $80 for a year and carries all TSN live sports that you can access on the likes of web browsers, smartphones, tablets, select Smart TVs, Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku and Xbox. If you already subscribe but find yourself outside Canada while this is on, then you could always download a VPN and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Paris Masters: live stream tennis in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch Paris Masters 2023 on beIN Sports, with play generally starting at 8pm AEDT each evening. beIN Sports costs $14.99 a month or you can effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 with the $149.99 annual plan. And if you're new to the specialist sports streamer, you can take advantage of its FREE one-week trial. For beIN subscribers who find themselves outside Australia while the event is on, you can use a VPN to avoid annoying geo-blocking.

How to watch Paris Masters 2023: live stream tennis in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch Paris Masters tennis in New Zealand. Subscribers can tune in online using the country's Sky Go service. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, the cricket is also being shown live via the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. A Sky Sport Now subscription costs from $24.99 per week. Sky Sport is the home to loads of major sporting events in New Zealand, including Cricket World Cup live streams. Prepare for some late nights, however, as action doesn't start until 11pm.

Paris Masters 2023 schedule

Monday, October 30

Round of 64

Tuesday, October 31

Round of 64 and Round of 32

Thursday, November 2

Round of 16

Friday, November 3

Quarter-finals

Saturday, November 4

Semi-finals

Sunday, November 5

Final