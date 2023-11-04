New York Marathon live stream 2023: how to watch online from anywhere, start time and TV channel

New York Marathon 2023 live stream

The 2023 New York Marathon is available to watch for free on RTVE in Spain, and on L'Equipe in France. The event is being shown on ESPN 2 in the US, Discovery+ in the UK, TSN in Canada and Kayo Sports in Australia. Remember to use a VPN if you're trying to watch your usual stream while abroad. Full details on how to watch New York Marathon 2023 just below.

New York Marathon 2023 preview

Ethiopians Tamirat Tola and Shura Kitata are the big-name contenders headlining the elite men’s field at the New York City marathon this Sunday, though the elite women’s lineup, featuring a who’s who of world-leading talents, is shaping up as the strongest there’s ever been.

Looking to win big are 2021 New York Marathon winner and Olympic Champion Peres Jepchirchir, former world record holder Brigid Kosgei, reigning New York Marathon champion Sharon Lokedi, Hellen Obiri, a Boston Marathon winner, and Letesenbet Gidey, the World Half-Marathon record holder.

In the men’s event, Tola, the 2022 World Championship Gold medallist who won the 2023 Great North Run and finished third at this year’s London Marathon, is the pre-race favourite, but it’ll be a close-run thing with 2020 London Marathon winner and two-time New York runner-up Kitata chopping at his heels. Throw Abdi Nageeye, the Olympic Silver medallist, into the mix and it could be a legitimate three-way scrap.

Many eyes will be on the Paris Olympics next year, and this notoriously tough race, leading runners through all five boroughs of NYC, counts towards qualification. It won’t be a race for breaking records, but it will be one with a spectacular backdrop. The fun begins in Staten Island and end in Central Park with Queens, Manhattan, and the Bronx en route.

With over 50,000 runners expected to pound the pavements in the largest marathon in the world, the last of the six majors of 2023 promises an exciting end to the season. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 New York Marathon live stream from anywhere.

2023 New York Marathon start time: schedule

(All times ET)

8am - Professional wheelchair

8.22am - Handcycle and select athletes with disabilities

8.40am - Professional women

9.05am - Professional men

9.10am - Wave 1

9.45am - Wave 2

10.20am - Wave 3

10.55am - Wave 4

11.30am - Wave 5

How to watch a FREE New York Marathon live stream

While the New York Marathon is locked behind a paywall in many regions, anyone lucky enough to find themselves in France, Spain or Italy can watch a free live stream on L'Equipe TV, RTVE, or Rai Play respectively.

If you're from any of those countries but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is grab our favorite VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage and tune in for free.

How to watch New York Marathon from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the event, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a New York Marathon live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch New York Marathon from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and iOS. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch 2023 New York Marathon: live stream in the US without cable

The 2023 New York Marathon is being shown live on ESPN 2, with coverage set to start at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday morning. Stream New York Marathon live without cable If you don't have ESPN on cable, you'll need a streaming service that includes it, and a good option is Sling TV. Its Orange package offers ESPN 1, 2 and 3, plus plenty more top premium channels. It costs $40 a month but you can get your first month for half-price. A costlier but more thorough cable alternative is Fubo, which includes ESPN 2, ESPN and more than 100 more channels. Prices start at $74.99 per month after a FREE Fubo trial. And remember, use a VPN to access your preferred streaming services when outside your home country - we rate ExpressVPN as the best overall.

How to live stream New York Marathon in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the 2023 New York Marathon on TSN 2, with coverage starting at 8am ET / 5am PT on Sunday. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a New York Marathon live stream. If you don't have cable, a subscription to the new TSN Plus streaming service costs CA$8 per month or CA$80 each year. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days and follow the instructions above.

How to watch 2023 New York Marathon: live stream in the UK

Athletics fans in the UK can watch the 2023 New York Marathon live on Discovery Plus. Coverage gets underway at 1pm GMT on Sunday afternoon. A Discovery Plus subscription starts at £6.99 per month, though you'll save a little with the £59.99 annual plan. However, there's also a £29.99 per month package that throws TNT Sports into the mix. While Discovery Plus' biggest draws are grand slam tennis, cycling and snooker, TNT Sports has the rights to Champions League, Europa League and Premier League football. If you’re out of the UK but still want to tune in, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch the 2023 New York Marathon in Australia