watch Fulton vs Inoue live stream

Watch a Fulton vs Inoue live stream

Fans in Canada can watch a free Fulton vs Inoue live stream on TSN Plus. Use a VPN to unblock TSN Plus if you're currently outside of Canada. You can watch Fulton vs Inoue in the US via the ESPN Plus streaming service. In the UK the fight is on Sky Sports. Fulton vs Inoue is a PPV in Australia, costing AU$29.95 via Main Event PPV on Kayo Sports. Full details on how to watch Fulton vs Inoue just below.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date: Tuesday, July 25 Start time (main card): 5.30pm JST (local) / 4.30am ET / 1.30am PT / 9.30am BST / 6.30pm AEST Fulton vs Inoue ring walk time: 9pm JST (local) / 8am ET / 5am PT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEST Free live stream: TSN Plus Watch your local stream from overseas with ExpressVPN

Fulton vs Inoue: preview

Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue is that most precious of bouts, a title showdown between two undefeated fighters on the very top rung, and a complete clash of styles to boot. Fighting at 122lb for the very first time, Inoue should be the underdog, but his progress through the divisions has been so spectacular that many are looking at WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Fulton as the challenger.

Nine years ago, Inoue was competing at at 108lb. The Japanese knockout artist has since become a three-division world champion and the undisputed bantamweight king, his explosive power, devastating combinations and rib-busting body blows proving far too much for scores of more physically imposing opponents to handle.

However, just as Fulton has never come across a fighter like Inoue, Inoue will be aware that Fulton has more to his game than anyone he's crossed paths with before now. The American's boxing brain is second to none, his chin can withstand serious punishment and, as he demonstrated against Daniel Roman and Brandon Figueroa, he's as versatile as they come.

That said, he'd be a brave man to take on Inoue at Inoue's own game. While The Monster's knockout percentage stands at a frightening 88%, that's never been Fulton's style. Instead, Scooter's going to have to make sure his footwork is flawless, and anticipate Inoue's barrages before it's too late.

Here's how to watch a Fulton vs Inoue live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Are there any free Fulton vs Inoue live streams?

Fulton vs Inoue is being shown on the brand new TSN Plus streaming service in Canada, which is free to use for a limited time. Coverage gets underway at 4.45am ET / 1.45am PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning, so you'll want to brew a pot of coffee in advance. The ring walks are expected at around 8am ET / 5am PT. TSN Plus is a Canada-only service so you'll find yourself geo-blocked if you try to tune in from elsewhere. However... Canadians away from home can use a VPN to watch Fulton vs Inoue free on TSN Plus from abroad. Best VPN details just below...

How to live stream Fulton vs Inoue from abroad

If you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial back to your home country that is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

Use a VPN to live stream Fulton vs Inoue from anywhere:

We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

1. Download and install a VPN - we rate ExpressVPN as the best around.

2. Connect to the right server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'Canada' for TSN Plus.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster’s site or app and watch as if you were at home – TSN Plus for Canadian citizens abroad.

Fulton vs Inoue live stream: how to watch the fight in the US

The good news for boxing fans in the US is that Fulton vs Inoue is not a pay-per-view event. Instead, the fight is being shown on the ESPN Plus streaming service. Be prepared to lose a fair bit of sleep, with ESPN Plus' live coverage set to begin at 4.45am ET / 1.45am PT on Monday night/Tuesday morning, with Fulton and Inoue's ring walks expected at around 8am ET / 5am PT. How to watch Fulton vs Inoue without cable ESPN Plus monthly plans cost $9.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $99.99 a year. But there's even better value to be had if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Plus Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live sports and documentaries, you'll get access to the hugely impressive Disney Plus catalog, which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more, plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - you only have to pay $12.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle (with ads). Travelling outside the US right now? Use a VPN to watch your local stream from abroad.

How to watch Fulton vs Inoue: live stream in the UK

Fulton vs Inoue isn't a PPV in the UK either, with the fight being shown on Sky Sports. We'll warn you though, it's an unusual time for boxing. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Action at 9.30am BST on Tuesday morning, with Fulton and Inoue expected to make their ring walks at around 1pm. If you want to sign up to Sky Sports, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now sports passes start at £11.99. Meanwhile, Sky subscribers can also live stream Fulton vs Inoue using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch a Fulton vs Inoue live stream in Australia

Australian boxing fans have been saddled with a pay-per-view, and Fulton vs Inoue is priced at AU$29.95. Coverage gets underway at 10pm AEST on Tuesday night, which is around the time that Fulton and Inoue are expected to make their ring walks. To watch the fight, you’ll need to sign up via the Foxtel site or Kayo’s Main Event.

Can I watch a Fulton vs Inoue live stream in Japan? Top Rank boxing is shown live in Japan as part of Amazon Prime Video Presents Live Boxing, however, at the time of writing we're still waiting for broadcast details for Fulton vs Inoue in Japan. If the fight is shown on the platform, note that new Prime subscribers get a 30-day free trial. Full details on Amazon.co.jp.

Fulton vs Inoue full card