How to watch Earth Abides online from anywhere – stream new apocalyptic drama, episode guide, air dates

Where to watch Earth Abides online

When a plague decimates the Earth, those who remain face a desperate fight against the extinction of the human race. Keep reading as we explain how to watch Earth Abides online from anywhere in the world – potentially using a free trial.

Between The Walking Dead, The Last of Us, The Leftovers and so many more, post-apocalyptic drama may seem well worn ground for a new TV show. But the ace Earth Abides has up its sleeve is that it’s based on George R Stewart’s award-winning book of the same name, a novel that predates even Richard Matherson’s I Am Legend, arguably responsible for creating the post-apocalypse subgenre.

The show follows Ish (Alexander Ludwig), a geologist who awakens from a coma to discover the world he knows is gone. A plague has swept the globe, leaving devastation in its wake and leaving only a few scattered pockets of survivors. As Ish hunts for others, civilisation begins to break down around him as the slow slide into extinction begins.

A risky adaptation of a classic novel, this new series could prove to be the definitive post-apocalypse drama. So read on for how to watch Earth Abides online, with a free trial, and from anywhere.

Earth Abides doesn't stream for free anywhere, however for US viewers MGM Plus offers a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Earth Abides from abroad

How to watch Earth Abides around the world

Where to watch Earth Abides online in the USA

Earth Abides will premiere on Sunday, December 1 on the MGM Plus platform, with new episodes weekly. MGM+ is available for $6.99 a month / $58.99 a year directly through the website, or as an add-on with an Amazon Prime sub. Both services offer a 7-day free trial too. MGM Plus also has a broadcast channel which cord-cutters can get through any Sling TV plan (purchase the $5 MGM Plus add-on) or FuboTV, which has over a 100 channels including MGM Plus and provides a 7-day free trial to new members.

How to watch Earth Abides online in Australia

Aussies can watch Earth Abides on the same schedule as the US via Stan, meaning new episodes drop every Monday, starting December 2. Stan plans start at AU$12 a month up to AU$21 a month for the premium tier.

Can I watch Earth Abides online in the UK?

There's currently no news on when Earth Abides might release in the UK, but check back for more news as we get it.

Can I watch Earth Abides online in Canada?

Canada won't see the apocalypse just yet, with no confirmed broadcaster for Earth Abides in the Great North.

What you need to know about Earth Abides

Earth Abides trailer

Earth Abides Season 1 Trailer - YouTube Watch On

When is the Earth Abides release date? Earth Abides premiers on Sunday, December 1 in the US and Monday, December 2 in Australia. Episodes of the six-part series will go out weekly. Canada and UK release dates are TBC.

Who is in the cast of Earth Abides? Alexander Ludwig as Ish Jessica Frances Dukes as Emma Aaron Tveit as Charlie Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll as Jorge Elyse Levesque as Maurine Luisa D'Oliveira as Molly Birkett Turton as Ezra Hilary McCormack as Jean Jenna Berman as Evie

What can we expect from Earth Abides? The official synopsis from MGM reads: "In Earth Abides, when a plague of unprecedented virulence sweeps the globe, the human race is all but wiped out. In the aftermath, as the great machine of civilization slowly and inexorably breaks down, only a few shattered survivors remain to struggle against the slide into extinction."

Is Earth Abides based on a book? Earth Abides is based on the novel of the same name by legendary sci-fi author George R Stewart. Published in 1949, it won the inaugural International Fantasy Award and was included in Locus Magazine's list of best All Time Science Fiction.

Episode 1: "Alone" | Airs Sunday, December 1, 2024

Ish, a solitary young geologist, barely survives a snake bite; after he wakes from a coma, he drives to the nearest town only to find dead bodies; he searches for survivors, from San Francisco to Las Vegas.

Episode 2: "The Space Between" | Airs Sunday, December 8, 2024

Ish finds a survivor and feels a romantic spark; he feels the need to see if it real, or if it is the reality that they are last two people on earth; rats plague San Lupo; Ish dreams of rebuilding civilization.

Episode 3: "World Without End" | Airs Sunday, December 15, 2024

New survivors appear but Ish doesn't trust them, Emma invites them in; a bad storm slams San Lupo.

Episode 4: "Predators" | Airs Sunday, December 22, 2024

A drought hits San Lupo; a nomadic group arrives that knows how to find water and want to trade; Ish has his doubts, but chooses to accept help.

Episode 5: "The Return" | Airs Sunday, December 22, 2024

Ish catches Charlie assaulting Evie so San Lupo must decide how to punish evil; the virus returns and Joey falls ill; Ish feels humanity's future hanging in the balance.

Episode 6: "Forever is Tomorrow" | Airs Sunday, December 29, 2024

S1 E6 · Forever is Tomorrow is TodayDec 29, 2024

San Lupo fights for survival against the virus; Ish realizes the answers to humanity's future may not be in his books and finds Joey's secret project.