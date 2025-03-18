Saw XI has reportedly been 'quietly canceled' and I'm not ready to call time on Jigsaw's twisted games

Bad news for horror fans, because reports suggest that the anticipated Saw XI has been canceled due to "internal disputes".

So I'm devastated that I'll have to remove it from my 6 biggest horror movies coming in 2025 that I can't wait to watch round up. Considering Saw X was a welcome return to form, I'm not the only fan disappointed by the recent news.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "zero progress" has been made on the new movie. “We haven’t heard anything since May,” Saw XI screenwriter Patrick Melton told the site. “It’s stalled at a managerial level. It has nothing to do with the creative or anything else. There’s higher-level things at play.”

Saw X was a huge surprise and currently holds the highest Rotten Tomatoes approval rating of the franchise with 81%. It's even higher than the 2004 original Saw, which has 50% (and a much higher Popcornmeter of 84%).

Times have changed, of course, and in the words of Marty McFly from Back to the Future: “I guess you guys aren't ready for that yet, but your kids are gonna love it."

The genre is a lot more widely accepted now, which is why it's the perfect time for us to rejuvenate the Saw franchise. I've never been so keen to see an eleventh instalment of anything, and it's a strange feeling.

Usually I'm in agreement that sequels can end up offering nothing new, but Saw has had a very strange timeline indeed. We ranked every Saw movie from worst to best and also listed the Saw franchise in chronological order if you need help with that.

Is Saw XI completely dead?

Right now, it's hard to say as reports suggest it has stalled and there's no signs of it picking up again any time soon.

But being a horror fan is often a frustrating experience, as studios have a habit of branding something "The Final Chapter" and then deciding to reboot it years later, so it's difficult to know if this really is game over for Jigsaw and his legacy.

Even the writing team is on the fence, telling The Hollywood Reporter: “Saw XI may or may not be made, but we have a very timely story in it, and I hope it gets made just because of that.

The publication added: "It taps into the same themes of Saw VI, where you’re a citizen, you feel angry and frustrated with something, you feel like you can’t do anything, and John Kramer’s going to do it. The reason it’s held up is just, there’s inter-squabbling between producers and Lionsgate. They just can’t quite get on the same page.”

Seeing they had plans to center it around Saw VI (aka one of the best in the franchise), I'm now disappointed I likely won't be seeing this story for a long time, if at all.

How do you feel about the Saw XI news? Let me know in the comments below.