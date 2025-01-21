The Night Agent season 2's first five minutes have been released early, and Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland is forced to flee when a job goes awry

The Night Agent season 2's first five minutes are available to watch right now

Netflix has released the first five minutes of The Night Agent season 2

They show Peter Sutherland running for his life when a mission goes wrong

The hugely popular spy thriller returns on our screens on January 23

The Night Agent season 2 is almost here – and, to celebrate its forthcoming launch, Netflix has released its first five minutes early.

Two years after the spy thriller series became the latest TV Original to enjoy smash hit status on Netflix, its second season is due to make its debut on the streaming giant this Thursday (January 23). Understandably, excitement is growing ahead of The Night Agent's return and, in a bid to tap into that growing fan fervour, Netflix has dropped an extended look at the season 2 premiere's opening sequence.

Unfortunately, you can't watch the footage on YouTube or another social media platform, such as Instagram or X/Twitter. Indeed, you can only view it via Netflix's in-house Tudum website, which is... a choice. I guess Netflix has to get people to visit the site somehow!

THE NIGHT AGENT SNEAK PEEK 👀Watch the first eight minutes of Season 2 here: https://t.co/HQB8Kda3Qv pic.twitter.com/HzBAeLAHoXJanuary 21, 2025

The video itself is around eight minutes long but, considering the first three recap events from The Night Agent's debut season, they're worth skipping if you're in a hurry to check out the first scene from its follow-up chapter.

So, what does The Night Agent season 2's first few minutes reveal? Spoilers follow for episode 1's opening sequence, so turn back now if you don't want to know anything (you opened this article, mind you, so you clearly want to know something about it!).

The Night Agent's second season puts Rose and Peter at the center of another conspiracy thriller (Image credit: Netflix)

The episode opens in Bangkok, Thailand, with Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland appearing to be enjoying a date with someone other than Luciane Buchanan's Rose. Hold your horses, though, folks, because he isn't actually romantically involved with someone else. Instead, he's undercover with Brittany Snow's Alice, his new Night Agent Program mentor, as the pair tail someone of interest to them.

Unsurprisingly, things go awry not long after that. After the duo split up to follow different people, Peter gets more than he bargained for when he's ambushed in a quiet alley. After firing off some warning shots from his now-not-so-concealed sidearm, he's forced to flee as Alice desperately tries to locate and rescue him.

What time is The Night Agent season 2 releasing on Netflix?

Gabriel Basso's Peter Sutherland will be back on our screens soon enough (Image credit: Netflix)

We won't know what happens to Peter and Alice in season 2 of one of the best Netflix shows for a couple more days. Indeed, just as things start to get interesting from an action standpoint, the extended clip of season 2 ends.

Fear not, though, dear reader. As I mentioned earlier, The Night Agent's second season will land on the world's best streaming service on January 23, so we don't have long to wait to see how Peter and Alice get out of this mess. You'll be able to watch it as soon as Wednesday makes way for Thursday, too (on the US' Pacific coast, anyway), with The Night Agent season 2's release time confirmed to be 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM GMT / 6 PM AEST. I bet you're spying some time away from work to watch it in full on launch day, too.