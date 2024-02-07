Netflix's The Signal looks visually stunning in sci-fi show's chilling first trailer

Netflix has released another new trailer (see below) for the upcoming German science-fiction thriller called The Signal, which gives us a tantalizing glimpse of what we can expect from this highly-anticipated psychological thriller.

What we know so far about The Signal is that it follows the story of a female astronaut called Paula (Peri Baumeister). After spending months in space aboard the ISS (International Space Station), she's set to be reunited with her family.

However, her plane that's flying her over to meet them vanishes without a trace. Her husband Sven (Florian David Fitz) and daughter Charlie (Yuna Bennett) are left to pick up the pieces of what happened, following clues and uncovering the truth of what Paula found in space. However, the more they find out, the more dangerous it becomes for them.

What happened to Paula's plane? What did she find on her mission? Will it be aliens or more of a political intrigue sort of story? (We've got our fingers crossed for the former). We've seen only a few minutes of clips from The Signal so far and we already have many questions, which bodes well for the new show.

The Signal is a limited series with four 60-minute episodes that will be landing on Netflix, the world's best streaming service, on March 7, 2024. Get this one at the top of your must-watch list.

The emotional side of science-fiction

We've got high hopes for The Signal. Firstly, it looks stunning. Some of the beautiful cinematic shots of space are mesmerizing and a little reminiscent of The Expanse (one of the best sci-fi shows ever made). We're also already incredibly invested with the mystery of the show already and whether Paula discovered alien life up in space – is that "the signal" the show is named after?

But we're also looking forward to the deeper, more thoughtful moments that were teased in the trailer. We love science-fiction stories that do the space shots, bold themes and action well, while still having plenty of heart and emotion at their core.

It looks like The Signal will do a good job at exploring the dilemma between settling for a life on Earth spent with the people you love and choosing a life exploring among the stars. Who knows what the series will entail yet, but it makes us think of similar stories that explore the tug of space exploration and bettering humanity whilst wanting to remain tethered to life on Earth, like Interstellar or even Ad Astra.

Even if The Signal doesn't live up to our high hopes, it's just one of many new TV series heading to Netflix over the next few months. If you're looking for another sci-fi hit, then you'll be interested to learn an adaptation of Liu Cixin's incredibly popular sci-fi book series 3 Body Problem is also landing on Netflix in March with some of the creators behind Game of Thrones at the helm.

The streaming service also revealed its Korean slate of TV series and movies heading our way in 2024 this week, including the second seasons of both Squid Game and Hellbound.